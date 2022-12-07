Senate 2023: DELTA NORTH KINGS AGAIN, BACK NED NWOKO

Traditional Rulers in Delta North senatorial district also known as Anioma today met and gave their royal blessings to Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko as favoured candidate for Delta North senate seat come 2023.

Rising from a meeting held Wednesday December 6,2022, at the palace of the Obi of Owa Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Efeizormor II, the traditional Rulers numbering over 30 said they resolved to back Prince Ned Nwoko because he has the best interests of Anioma at heart,as motivation to serve as senator.

The Monarchs representing the nine Anioma local government areas of Ika North East,Ika South,Aniocha North,Aniocha South , Oshimili North , Oshimili South,Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Ukwuani, noted that the unanimous decision to throw their weight behind Ned Nwoko was based on his track record of integrity,service and philanthropy which had benefited the generality of the people.

Addressing the royal fathers, Obi Efeizormor, immediate past Chairman of Delta traditional Rulers forum described Prince Ned Nwoko as a good son with utmost respect for the traditional institution as well as Anioma culture and identity.

He expressed optimism that Nwoko would bring meaningful development and lasting peace to Anioma land if elected senator and urged all sons and daughters of Delta North to support him.

Responding ,Prince Ned Nwoko ,PDP Delta North Senatorial candidate thanked the royal fathers for their overwhelming love and solidarity.

Prince Nwoko ,Founder of the first Sports university in Sub Saharan Africa located at his Idumuje Ugboko homeland and Antarctica Explorer ,said he would restore the glory of Anioma at the national Assembly.

Nwoko pledged to ensure distinct constitutional role for Traditional rulers with appropriate legislation to promote their status as custodians of cultural values and history.

The PDP senatorial candidate also gave assurance that the empowerment of youths and women as important stakeholders in the society, would be his basic agenda at the Senate.

It would be recalled that traditional rulers in Delta North had earlier in May 2022, chosen Prince Ned Nwoko as their preferred candidate for the 2023 senate seat.

This was part of a communique issued after deliberations by the Anioma kings at a meeting attended by over 40 traditional rulers at the palace of the Asagba of Asaba,HRM Obi Professor Chike Edozien.