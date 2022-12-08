2023: ATIKU THANKS OSUN PEOPLE FOR RETURNING PDP BACK TO POWER WITH ADELEKE’S VICTORY, PROMISES TO SECURE, RESTRUCTURE NIGERIA IF ELECTED PRESIDENT

ATIKU THANKS OSUN PEOPLE FOR RETURNING PDP BACK TO POWER IN THE STATE AND PROMISED TO SECURE AND RESTRUCTURE NIGERIA IF ELECTED IN THE 2023 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

The People’s Democratic Party Presidential Candidate in the forthcoming general elections Atiku Abubakar, has promised to unify and restructure Nigeria, if elected into power in the next presidential election.

Atiku made this declaration during his Presidential campaign rally in Oshogbo today, while addressing a mammoth crowd, who trouped out in their numbers to receive him and his team.

The Former Vice President assured the people of Osun State, that he will ensure the security of lives and property of the country, rebuild infrastructures, invest in education and health care and promote massive industrialization for job creation, which will reposition the country for prosperity and growth, if he is elected the President, come 2023.

In his goodwill message to the people of Osun State, the PDP National Chairman Senator Iyochia Ayu thanked the good people of the state for the honour they have done to him and the party, by voting for the PDP, in the last Governorship election which took place in his early days as the newly sworn in National Chairman of the party.

Senator Ayu thanked the party faithful and supporters for their solidarity and equally used the occasion to formally receive the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yussuf Lasun, who was the Governorship Candidate of Labour Party in the last election in the state, having returned to PDP with his teeming supporters.

The Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal the Governor of Sokoto State, thanked the people of Osun, for voting Governor Ademola Adeleke into power as Governor the of State and appealed to them to consolidate that victory and repeat the same feat, by voting Atiku Abubakar for President and the other PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Governor Tambuwal assured the people that the synergy between Osun State and the PDP government at the center will ensure massive industrialization of the state, which will create massive jobs for the people.

The State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, expressed gratitude to the people of Osun State for standing by him and the party, during the last Governorship election and charged them to replicate the same gesture by voting for Atiku Abubakar and the entire PDP candidates in the next general elections. Governor Adeleke assured the people that Atiku Abubakar will return Nigeria to the path of growth by ensuring unity, stability, fairness and security.

The Presidential Campaign Council Chairman, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, called on the people of Osun State, to vote massively for Atiku Abubakar in the next Presidential election and assured them that Atiku will restore the glory of good old days where security, unity, job creation, electricity generation and massive infrastructural development will be given priority attention.

The Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki joined in thanking the people of Osun State, for delivering the PDP in the last Governorship election and equally charged them to take a lead in voting PDP in the next general elections as he described Osun state as the pathfinder in determining the direction of every election outcome in Nigeria. In his words, Senator Saraki said “where Osun goes, Nigeria follows”.

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Party, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, thanked the people of Osun, for voting PDP in the last governorship election and equally charged them to come out in greater numbers in the next election by voting Atiku Abubakar, whom he described as the only candidate with the requisite experience and credential needed to lead the country out of the current predicaments we have found ourselves, having served as the Vice President of the country.

In her goodwill message to the people of Osun State, the wife of the PDP Presidential Candidate Titi Abubakar called on her native people of Osun to come out and vote massively for her husband, whom she described as a unifier that came from Adamawa to pick a wife in Osun State. Titi thanked the people for their solidarity and the overwhelming support they usually give to her husband as she equally frowned at the division that has engulfed the country under the current APC maladministration.

She promised the people that her husband, if voted into power, will rescue the country by providing quality and affordable education for the children of this country, as well as change the face of the nation through restructuring, which will usher in massive infrastructural development, growth and prosperity.

The rally witnessed the presence of many Chieftains of the Party, including Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Senator Seriake Dickson, the former Governor of Bayelsa State, members of the party’s National Working Committee and members of the PDP caucus in the National Assembly amongst others.

AbdulRasheed Shehu

Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON

(Broadcast Media)

December 7, 2022.