AMBASSADOR CLARK WAS A DIPLOMAT PERSONIFIED, SAYS MACAULAY

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has commiserated with the Bekederemo-Fuludu-Clark family of Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area of the state, over the demise of Ambassador Blessing Akporode Clark.

Clark, an accomplished diplomat and younger brother of the patriarch of the Bekederemo-Clark family, Chief Edwin Clark, died at 93. The remains will be buried this Friday in his hometown, Kiagbodo.

In a condolence message issued in Asaba, Macaulay observed that the passing of the Ambassador was not just a big loss to the family but the State and the diplomatic community where he was renowned even beyond the shores of Nigeria.

According to him, the deceased’s personality loomed large and prominently in the diplomatic world principally with his sojourn at the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN).

“Ambassador Blessing Akporode Clark was a diplomat personified who gave his all to the profession and served the fatherland praiseworthy,” the former SSG stated.

Nonetheless, he urged the family to take solace in the fact that the late Ambassador lived a fulfilled life, stressing that while on earth he kept the leading light of the Bekederemo-Clark family burning.

Macaulay prayed to God Almighty to grant the soul eternal rest as well as give the family, the friends, the State, the Nation and the diplomatic community, the fortitude to bear the loss.

Signed:

Comrade (Chief) Ovuozourie S. Macaulay

Former SSG and Okiroro of Isoko Nation. AFHSN.