Rivers 2023: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS REACTS TO ACCORD COURT VICTORIES; CAUTIONS RIVERS GOVT AGAINST “RUMOUR” TO SEAL OFF PARTY SECRETARIAT

Rivers Accord governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has hailed the spate of legal victories recently secured by his party from the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, describing them as “the enthronement of the rule of law in Rivers State”, even as he cautioned the state government to rethink it’s plan to seal off the Accord party secretariat, as it had threatened, in a recent letter circulated widely in the media.

Writing on his verified social media handles, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs expressed his elation at the victories and also admonished the State government thus:

“He Reign(s) Divine and Heard our prayers”.

You know we have been praying for the enthronement of the rule of Law in Rivers State. Though these are Federal High Courts, but it is taking place here in Port Harcourt. So, the common man can begin to have hope that when you seek redress you will be able to get that at the law court.

It is very clear, statute-barred, meddlesome interloping, it is not allowed. Always maintain.

You are the People’s Democratic Party, you are the big man, you have been around all along, since 1999 you have been in government, so, mind your business and face governance. Not begin to meddle in the affairs of other parties.

The court has said, well, as it has been ruled in other areas, like the court of appeal in Lagos, that the People’s Democratic party in this particular matter, is a meddlesome interloper, and such cannot be allowed.

So, that which they have been afraid of, which is, “elections coming up in March 2023”, they will face the electorates, Rivers people will decide who will govern them, the people’s Democratic Party will not choose, it is not by choosing, it is by election. So, as a big party go and prepare for election, we shall meet at the polls and defeat you.

You will recall that I have told you times without number, that, “The Goliath has fallen”.

As it bothers on the rumor about the sealing off of our State Party Secretariat by the State Government, I don’t think that the Rivers State Government will want to overheat the polity. I mean, you have a lot of work to do. You know there is an action in court already, to challenge the notice that was served us, and I think they have to wait until the court speak that matter. It is a rumor, and I want to believe that it is just a mere rumor.

Yes, you know there has to be limited recklessness, a limit of lawlessness, and I think that they have too many problems to contend with, rather than engage in such acts of recklessness and deliberately overheat the polity and put insecurity in a State that you have taken an Oath to secure. I don’t think they will do that. Yes I know they have done a lot of terrible things, but this will be taking it too far.

dlb2023