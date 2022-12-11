2023: ATIKU REAFFIRMS PLANS TO UNIFY NIGERIA, AS PDP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN HITS ABUJA

ATIKU REAFFIRMS PLANS TO UNIFY NIGERIA AS THE PDP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TEAM HITS ABUJA

Abuja, the nation’s capital, was agog today, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential campaign team hit the city in a grand style.

The rally, which took place at the Eagle Square witnessed the presence of top hierarchies of the party as well as major stakeholders, party faithful, supporters and itinerant traders who took advantage of the motley crowd to sell their wares.

Speaking at the occasion, the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, thanked the FCT residents for their usual support for the party and expressed optimism that the warm reception given to him and his team is a clear testimony that they will once again vote the party in the forthcoming general elections.

The Wazirin Adamawa frowned at the state of insecurity in the country and pledged to provide security for Nigerians and FCT residents. He promised to reward the indigenes of the FCT for their loyalty and support to the party, by ensuring that all entitlements due to them are given appropriately.

Furthermore, the former Vice President reiterated his promise to unify the country by running an all inclusive government that will give every part of the country a sense of belonging. Atiku promised that no part of the country would be marginalized in his government.

Speaking earlier at the occasion, the promoters of the various PDP support groups took turns to speak at the rally as they all pledged their loyalty and support to the Atiku/Okowa Presidential ticket and other PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

The PDP Chairman Senator Dr Iyochia Ayu decried the current state of affairs in the country and in order to rescue the country and reposition it to take its rightful place in the comity of nations, urged the FCT residents and Nigerians to vote massively for PDP in the 2023 Presidential election.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, of Sokoto State, who is equally the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council called on the people of FCT, to remain steadfast in their commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Others who delivered goodwill messages are Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta State and running mate to Atiku Abubakar, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, who is equally the Chairman of PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Philip Aduda, who represents FCT in the Senate and Senator Dino Melaye amongst others.

AbdulRasheeth Shehu

Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON

(Broadcast Media)

December 10, 2022.