2023: DELTA PDP SALUTES UDUAGHAN, DESCRIBES HIM AS RARE STATESMAN WITH HEART OF GOLD

PRESS RELEASE

12TH DECEMBER, 2022.

DELTA PDP SALUTES HIS EXCELLENCY, DR. EMMANUEL UDUAGHAN, DESCRIBES HIM AS A RARE STATESMAN WITH A HEART OF GOLD

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has expressed its deep and profound gratitude to His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, the immediate past Governor of Delta State, describing him as a rare statesman, with a heart of gold and a generational leader, whose contributions to the development of Delta State and contributions towards the strengthening and deepening of our democracy, will remain indelible in the annals of our State and National chronicles.

This commendation was contained in a Press Release by Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, Deputy Director,

Media and Publicity Committee,

Delta State PDP Campaign Council, in recognition and appreciation of the decision of the former Governor, not only in graciously hosting the Delta South PDP, Stakeholders Meeting at his residence, but in his unequivocal pledge and promise to throw his considerable political weight, and immense personal support, behind the ambitions of all PDP Candidates in the forthcoming 2023 elections, especially Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the PDP.

The statement reads: “Your Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan (Asamaigor), the Delta State PDP family is deeply, profoundly, and eternally grateful to you for the sterling leadership and inspiring statesmanship you displayed, when you hosted the Delta South PDP leaders and stakeholders at your residence, to kickstart our Ward-to-Ward campaigns in the Senatorial zone, on Monday, November 14, 2022.

“We were pleasantly surprised to witness once again, your great candour, symbolic charisma, and that natural aura of commanding presence and authority which comes so effortlessly to you, as you rolled back the years and held your party members spellbound, with that admirable interaction which contributed greatly in building and consolidating the image and reputation of the PDP into the formidable force we achieved, with you as the leader of our party.

“Your legendary generousity was again showcased magnificently, as you not only graciously hosted the Delta South PDP family at your residence and even offered the facility to the Party to utilize for its subsequent activities whenever the need arises, you equally calmed our nerves and uncertainties with the unequivocal and reassuring assurances that you have thrown your considerable political weight and pledged your “full chest” support to all our candidates, especially His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who is your successor and now the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP, in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

“As though these powerful statements and actions were not loud enough, you graciously embraced our Governorship candidate Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori at the meeting of the Federal Government College, Warri Old Students Association (FEGOCOWOSA) in Effurun, and in your legendary peaceful disposition and display of politics without bitterness, you followed up that ‘neutral ground’ meeting in Effurun by going to visit Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori at his residence in Osubi, accompanied by key stakeholders and candidates from Delta South and Central Senatorial zones, in your entourage.

“In addition, you recently hosted party leaders and stakeholders from Burutu Local Government Area at your residence in Warri, and your very central involvement and robust participation during our Ward-to-Ward Campaigns in the Delta South Senatorial zone, coupled with your consistent charge and admonition for all party members and indeed Deltans, to embrace His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP as a collective Delta project because he is one of our own, have all been much more than we could ever have asked for, demanded and even hoped for from you.

“No pledge could be greater, no assurance sweeter and no support more motivational than the immense and inspiring import of your comments and commitment, in your rightful, incontestable status as one of the great leaders of our party, and with the formidable team of candidates we have assembled for the State and National Assemblies, complemented by our own Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, “Ekwueme”, poised for the Vice-Presidency and surely heading to Aso Rock, the cause of achieving overwhelming landslide victories for the PDP at all levels, in the 2023 elections is already in the bag; a “fait accompli”.

“There are absolutely no doubts, from now henceforth, that your support and commitment will serve as a tremendous boost of encouragement and fillip to all our teeming party members, both loyalists, and contestants, to embrace the remaining campaigns with greater zeal and vigour in the knowledge that, with our leaders like you championing the party, our victory is fully guaranteed.

“We thank you most sincerely for this unparalleled vote of confidence, which has reinforced our trust and faith in the party to deliver and we are truly blessed to have a rare statesman and leader like you with a beautiful heart of gold, the genuine spirit of forgiveness and the unwavering conviction of a true peacemaker, in your concerted quest to ensure that peace and harmony reigns in the PDP.

“Thank you, Your Excellency, for being the great leader you are and will always be. By hosting and bringing the PDP family in Delta South together, you have shocked our detractors into confused speechlessness, truncated their temporary, unfounded glee over a non-existent disenchantment within our party, and proven with a resounding master stroke, that PDP is Delta and Delta is still and will continue to be PDP. It can only get better and brighter from now on.

“We salute you, the one and only Asamaigor! Agberendiden!!”

Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan

PDP! Power to the People.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza.

Deputy Director,

Media/Publicity Committee,

Delta PDP Campaign Council and

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.