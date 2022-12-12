2023: NIGERIAN STUDENTS ENDORSE ATIKU, AS OVER 10,000 APC MEMBERS DEFECT TO PDP IN NASARAWA

NIGERIAN STUDENTS ENDORSE ATIKU AS OVER 10,000 APC MEMBERS DEFECT TO PDP IN NASARAWA STATE

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign has continued to gather momentum as the team storms Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, in continuation of its nationwide electioneering activities.

At the well attended event in Lafia, the Party chieftains and supporters in the state pledged their support and loyalty to the PDP as the former information Minister Labaran Maku, who is a chieftain of the party in the state declared that Nassarawa state is for PDP while assuring the team, that PDP will sweep the state in the forthcoming general elections.

On his part, the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state Hon. David Mbugadu opined that Nasarawa state is PDP and urged the people to emulate Oyo and Osun States, who worked very hard to recover their mandates for PDP.

He decried the poor state of infrastructure in the state and asked the people to vote massively for PDP in the forthcoming general elections as the victory for the party will ensure infrastructural facelift of the state.

In his address at the occasion, the Presidential Candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar (GCON), thanked the people of Nasarawa for their wonderful support and pledged to link up Nasarawa with their neighbors through quality road infrastructure.

The former Vice President and Wazirin Adamawa reiterated his pledge to empower the youths through job creation with the provision of $10 billion, which will be used to support and empower the MSMEs in the country.

The highpoint of the event which witnessed a huge turnout of women and youths was the receipt by the national Chairman Senator Iyochia Ayu of over 10,000 All Progressives Congress (APC) members led by Jafaru Toto as they defected to the PDP.

In another development, the Nigerian youths in the North-Central region, led by Comrade Paul Egbo who is the North-central coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), presented a certificate of endorsement to the PDP standard bearer, while pledging their loyalty and support for Atiku/Okowa ticket.

The event had in attendance the PDP bigwigs including the Director General of the Presidential campaign council, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, of Sokoto State and Chairman the Nigerian Governors Forum, the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council-Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State, members of the National Working Committee of the party, Members of the National and State Assemblies and other dignitaries who enjoined the people to join hands with the PDP to rescue Nigeria in order to build the country of our dream.

AbdulRasheed Shehu

Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON

(Broadcast Media)

December 12, 2022.