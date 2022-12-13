JOS’S MY HOME, SAYS ATIKU, AS PDP CAMPAIGN TRAIN LANDS IN PLATEAU

“JOS IS MY HOME,” SAYS ATIKU AS THE PDP CAMPAIGN TRAIN LANDS IN PLATEAU

It was described as home coming for the duo of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar (GCON) and the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu as they stormed Jos, the Plateau State capital in continuation of the party’s electioneering campaign for the 2023 general elections.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of party supporters and admirers, the former vice-president in the admiration of the audience stated that he is at home in Jos having lived there for twenty-eight years.

The Wazirin Adamawa promised to restore peace to the beleaguered nation and to Jos, revamp the ailing economy and empower the youths.

He enjoined the people to vote PDP for unity and progress and promised to rehabilitate the neglected road infrastructure linking the state with its neighbors.

Speaking at the occasion, the PDP national chairman also stated that Jos is his home, having lived and taught in the University of Jos for twenty-two years.

Senator Ayu who is also a former minister of Interior spoke with nostalgia, explaining the significance of Jos in the history of the PDP.

While receiving the crowd of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the PDP, Senator Ayu commended the resilience of the party Chieftains which include Amb. Yahaya Kwande, Gen. Jerry Useni, H.E Jonah Jang, H.E Fidelis Tapgun Rt. Hon. George Dika among others.

Other dignitaries who spoke at the occasion include, His Excellency Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Sokoto State governor and the Matawalle of Sokoto Caliphate, His Excellency Emmanuel Udom, the Akwa-Ibom State governor and the PDP presidential campaign council chairman, His Excellency Senator Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State governor and running mate to Atiku Abubakar and many others.

The speakers commended the Plateau supporters for the impressive turnout which was described as encouraging. They enjoined the Plateau people to vote PDP at all levels in the forthcoming general elections to rescue Nigeria, restore peace and security and also revamp the economy for the good of all citizens.

AbdulRasheed Shehu

Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON

(Broadcast Media)

December 13, 2022.