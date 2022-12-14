WE STAND FIRMLY WITH UDUAGHAN, HE’S AN ASSET OF GREAT VALUE TO US – Delta PDP

PRESS STATEMENT

13th December, 2022

WE STAND FIRMLY WITH DR. EMMANUEL UDUAGHAN, HE IS AN ASSET OF GREAT VALUE TO US – DELTA PDP

The attention of the State Executive Committee, SEC of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has been drawn to a recent advertorial by a group, Delta PDP Patriots, titled: WHAT VALUE IS EX-GOVERNOR EMMANUEL UDUAGHAN ADDING TO SHERIFF OBOREVWORI 2023 PROJECT: A CASE OF REAPING FROM A WRONG PLACE, which was signed by Runo Oghenegaren – Chairman; Akpoebi Alawei, Secretary; and Osinachi Joseph, Publicity Secretary, published in Vanguard Newspaper, Monday, December 12, 2022, (Page 20.)

The publication, without mincing words, pointedly offered very strong views and clearly expressed some uncompromising and uncharitable exceptions to the renewed vigour, robust participation, and central involvement by former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, in our comprehensive Campaigns, particularly in Delta South Senatorial zone, where he is an undisputed leader.

Let us state unequivocally that, as a responsible political party, keen on maintaining and sustaining peace and harmony in our party, we are very much aware, pleasantly surprised, and sincerely grateful to our Ex-Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, for his decision to identify with and participate in our comprehensive and hugely successful Ward-to-Ward Campaigns in Delta South.

The political history of Delta State will record in its chronicles, that Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, was a Commissioner, SSG, and a two-term Governor, who served Delta State meritoriously under the PDP and has since transformed into a recognized and highly respected political leader in Delta South Senatorial zone and in the State. History will also reveal that the Delta State PDP felt the impact of his brief departure when he opted to seek alternate political platforms in the fulfillment of his electoral ambitions.

Politics is fluid and dynamic and as has often been posited, there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics; only permanent interests. We have always embraced the maxim: “Party is Supreme” as our guiding mantra, but it is also germane to establish that it is the collective membership of a political party, working together in one accord, unanimous purpose and defined objective, that imbues and infusive it with the supremacy it wields.

It is in fulfillment of this very critical political creed that we welcomed and celebrated the return of Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, and embraced him warmly into our fold, in recognition and appreciation of the tremendous political successes and accomplishments he spearheaded our great party to achieve, as he provided firm, accommodating and decisive leadership during his years as the leader of Delta PDP.

Indeed, we are profoundly grateful to the DELTA PDP PATRIOTS for their declaration and unwavering pledge and commitment to the elections of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar/Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa Presidential ticket, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori/Monday Onyeme Governorship ticket and all the other PDP Candidates in the various electoral positions for a landslide victory in the 2023 elections. This is indeed very commendable and uplifting.

We wish to state without any fear or doubt that, contrary to the expressed perception that Governor Uduaghan has come to ‘reap from a wrong place’, the former Governor’s presence and involvement in our campaigns has added the value of his vast electioneering experience and the full weight of his hitherto official status, to the already burgeoning and established stature of Delta PDP.

His central and pragmatic involvement in our Ward-to-Ward Campaigns, in addition to his hosting of critical Delta South support groups and stakeholders, as well as the groundbreaking meeting and subsequent visit with our Governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, have not only energized our efforts in the Senatorial zone, but has also brought his admirable legendary leadership qualities and strategic acumen to the fore once again; a masterstroke which will no doubt deliver a much more assured victory for us in the coming elections.

Most importantly also, is the irrevocable acceptance that Dr. Uduaghan’s solid identification with our campaigns and his tireless efforts to broker peace, resolution, reconciliation and unity within our party, has sent a clear and loud message to the opposition, that their puerile expectations and overarching hopes, forecasting and anticipating a faltering in the formidable march of the PDP to a resounding landslide in the general elections, have now been nullified and completely vaporized by his return and full commitment to all PDP activities.

His presence and participation is a proper justification and validation that his return to the PDP is a necessary step in the right direction and it further consolidates the fact that we are stronger, happier and more united as a family and will thrive in excellent harmony, without any inherent seen and unforeseen distractions or any more perceived or provoked aggravations.

Our ultimate prayer and desire as a political family, is that all our members in our various dynamic and highly organized and respected support groups, pull together in the same direction and with the singular objective of ensuring that all our efforts will end in victory for the PDP in the 2023 polls.

We equally look forward with great excitement to the grand unveiling of the DELTA PDP PATRIOTS which, as its leaders have promised us categorically in their advertorial, is coming very soon.

Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta.

PDP! Power to the People!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza.

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State, and

Deputy Director,

Media/Publicity Committee,

Delta PDP Campaign Council.