2023: ANIOCHA NORTH PDP INAUGURATES CAMPAIGN OFFICE; IDUH, ELUE, OKWUOFU, NWOKO, NWAOBI PREACH CONCILIATION, FORGIVENESS, AS KEY TO ELECTORAL PROGRESS

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful, supporters and leaders in Aniocha North Local Government Area chapter of the party have been called upon to renew friendly relations among themselves so as to enhance the fortunes of the party by voting massively for the party’s candidates in the 2023 elections.

The calls came at different times by party leaders and the candidates of the party from the local government area on the occasion of the inauguration of the new look party secretariat and the campaign Council office of the party on the Issele-Uku-Issele Mkpitime Road, Issele-Uku.

Director General of the Campaign Council, Deacon Chuks Nwaebuni while welcoming party leaders, supporters and faithful from the 10 wards in the local government, described the occasion as epochal as it marks a new beginning of enhanced relations among loyalists that will culminate in effective delivery of all PDP candidates through work synergy on the basis of five-over-five and PDP All The Way.

Nwaebuni said: “Aniocha North has never had a Senator to represent Delta North, but now we have a Senatorial candidate for Delta North in Prince Ned Nwoko from Aniocha North. No local government in Delta North has three candidates in an election like Aniocha North, and Aniocha North has a candidate of the party for the House of Representatives in Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, candidate for the House of Assembly. Aniocha North being from Delta North also has a Delta Northerner as Vice Presidential candidate in the person of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.”

Pointing out that Aniocha North cannot miss this opportunity of ensuring that all the party’s candidates are voted for massively, he introduced the PDP governorship candidate in Delta Sheriff Oborevwori, who he described as a friend of Anioma Nation and who is ready to do M.O.R.E. for the people of Delta.

The Delta North PDP Chairman, Elder Moses Iduh, who rushed in momentarily and commissioned the newly refurbished PDP LGA Secretariat and Campaign Council office thanked the leaders in Aniocha North, and while adding that he believes in the emerging new dawn in Aniocha North, but He pointed out that the positive development is expected to translate to massive electoral victory for the party in the area.

Iduh said: “But to whom much is given, much is expected; because what is happening in Aniocha North is not happening in other Local Government areas. You have the incoming senator, House of Representatives and the House of Assembly. That is why the people of Aniocha North have to go the extra-mile to ensure that you vote for all the candidates by voting massively for Atiku/Okowa, Sheriff/Onyeme, Ned Nwoko, Ndudi Elumelu and Nwaobi.

“I beg our leaders in Aniocha North, let’s work together as one to deliver all our candidates, PDP five-over-five. Nobody should do anti-party. See that you all work for PDP and all its candidates,” Iduh said.

He later received those who dumped Accord Party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) their parties for PDP.

Welcoming the decampees, Iduh who was able to get assurance from those that dumped their parties for PDP that they will henceforth work for the success of PDP and its candidates said: “I will be very bold to say that every other party in Delta State has no foundation. Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta State.

Delta North Senatorial candidate, Prince Ned Nwoko who expressed concern about the revealed poor record of voting for PDP in Aniocha North said he was truly alarmed by the narrative of Aniocha North always coming last during elections, stressing that “it’s not a good story.”

Nwoko then threw a challenge saying: “I know I have a big role to play so as to change the narrative. In Aniocha North, the ward that emerges number one in voting, I am going to give the sum of N5 million.. This money will be won by the ward in Aniocha North that produces the highest number of votes cast to make PDP win five-over-five.”

He pointed out that it was important that all candidates of PDP win, because it will make team work easy in their various elective positions. “When elected senator, I will need a team to work with. I need Ndudi Elumelu and Emeka Nwaobi to work with. The second on the team list is the ticket of the governor/deputy, the Sheriff-Onyeme ticket. The next is the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu. If it is an APC person or another party person, then there will be a problem because there will be no synergy,” Ned Nwoko said.

He said he doesn’t need to be in Abuja as a senator just being a senator. “No, I don’t need it because without the five-over-five team I cannot be productive as a senator. I cannot be productive as a senator if Atiku-Okowa is not president and vice president. I need a team to work with. So we must all come together to work and vote massively for all PDP candidates. There should be no anti-party among us,” he said.

Nwoko pleaded with the party faithful in Aniocha North to forgive one another. “Whatever anybody has done to you in the past including me, please forgive and forget. I make a pledge that when I go to Abuja, I will make fruitful representation as your senator. I am not going to Abuja because I want fame, or to make a name, I am going to Abuja because I want to make a difference in the life of the people,” the Delta North senatorial candidate said.

House of assembly member and PDP candidate for Aniocha North in the House of Assembly, Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi aligned himself with what Prince Nwoko said, and announced that he would add N1million to Nwoko’s N5million for the ward that produces the highest vote in the local government area for PDP.

Former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Chief B.S.C. Elue, also aligned with what Prince Nwoko said and called for total forgiveness for one another in the interest of PDP and its candidates. “Let’s embrace one another so that there can be progress,” Elue said. He commended the Local Government Area’s Campaign Council Director General, Dcn. Nwaebuni for the good work of renovating the PDP Aniocha North Secretariat.

Dame Nkem Okwuofu, a notable party chieftain and leader announced that women no longer answer the slogan, “women oye”, pointing out that the current way of acknowledging women is to say “Great Nigeria women.”

Urging the men to support women, Dame Okwuofu said: “Our women must go to the units and work. Go out now as an ambassador of PDP in your various wards and mobilize people to vote on election days for PDP all the way five-over-five.”

She assured that once the women folks have agreed, they don’t relent. “I will be in the forefront for canvassing of votes for all PDP candidates, and we must deliver for PDP five-over-five all the way,” Okwuofu said, and called on men to support women to vote for PDP. “We will not allow Aniocha North to be backward,” she said and called for forgiveness for one another.

“I will never leave PDP and give my vote to another party. I am here to plead with you all to work for the election of Atiku/Okowa, Sheriff/Onyeme, Ned Nwoko, Ndudi Elumelu and Emeka Nwaobi,” Dame Okwuofu said.

The PDP Chairman in the area, Dr. Charles Ochei appreciated the massive turn out of leaders and supporters of the Party for the event and assured that all the candidates of the Party would be delivered in all the units and wards in the Area for the PDP in the forthcoming elections.