2023: MY PRESIDENCY, STEPPING STONE TO IGBO PRESIDENCY, ATIKU DECLARES IN AWKA

“MY PRESIDENCY IS A STEPPING STONE TO IGBO PRESIDENCY,” ATIKU DECLARES IN AWKA

The Peoples Democratic Party held their Presidential Campaign rally today in AWKA Anambra State in continuation of the party’s build up to the 2023 Presidential election.

The Alex Ekwueme Centre, the venue of the event was filled to capacity as the party bigwigs and supporters thronged the venue in solidarity with the party and it’s standard bearer, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar (GCON).

A report by AbdulRasheeth Shehu, Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, (Broadcast Media), on December 15, 2022, disclosed that, speaking admidst cheers from the mammoth crowd, the Wazirin Adamawa admitted that he was overwhelmed by the crowd of supporters that come out in their numbers to pledge their support to the party, mentioning that the state will be amply rewarded if he is elected president come 2023.

The former vice-president recalled the meeting he had earlier with the state governor, when he paid him a courtesy visit, as discussions were held on the importance controlling the erosion in Anambra State, rehabilitation of federal roads in the state, dredging of the River Niger and reviving of the River Port at Onitsha.

Atiku pledged that he would pay special attention to all those challenges if elected president. In addition, he promised to join hands with the state government to turn the state into an industrial hub.

Furthermore, the PDP Presidential Candidate revealed his desire to work with the Igbo, stating that his election into the office of the president is a stepping stone to Igbo presidency.

Other dignitaries who spoke at the occasion include: Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP National chairman, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Sokoto State governor and the PDP presidential campaign Council DG, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State governor and running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Chief Ben Obi. Sen. Dino Malaye among others.

On his part, Ayu thanked the people of Anambra State for their support and then took his audience through memory lane about how Dr. Alex Ekwueme, an illustrious son of the state led him, Atiku and others to form the PDP.

He commended the business intelligence and the indomitable spirit of the Igbos and urged them to vote a business minded person like Atiku, who is also their son-in-law, that will change the Nigeria business climate which will enable them to do their business with ease.

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa who addressed the people in Igbo language thanked the party faithful in the state for their efforts and resilience. He urged the people to eschew sentiment and vote right in order to end insecurity and marginalization with the hope that the party would win the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking in the same vein, the PDP PCC campaign DG, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, enjoined the people to vote for competence, experience and preparedness which Atiku/Okowa ticket represents.

Earlier on arriving Anambra State, the PDP Presidential Candidate and former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, with his entorage which included, the PDP Vice Presidential candidate and Governor of Delta State Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP Campaign Council DG and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, PDP National Chairman, Sen Iyorchia Ayu, Senators Ben Obi and Dino Melaye, former Cross Rivers State Governor, Sen. Liyel Imoke and former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka amongst others, were received and hosted by the Anambra State Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, in a very warm and cordial courtesy visit, at Government House, Awka.

Alhaji Atiku, writing on his verified social media handles, captured the meeting with Governor Soludo in government house Awka thus: “I paid a courtesy call at the Anambra Government House, and I am most delighted for the warm and brotherly reception accorded my team and I by Governor Charles Soludo. I admire his passion for developmental politics. It’s gladdening to note that we share a similar commitment to the promotion of good governance to better the lots of the common people.”

The PDP Presidential Candidate also held a strategic meeting with the Anambra state council of Traditional Rulers headed by the distinguished Obi of Onitsha, HM, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe. He described the meeting in the following words:

“I just ended a consultation meeting with the Anambra State Council of traditional rulers, led by His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe CFR. I am happy for the opportunity to address the audience, and I’m most appreciative of their blessings. I told them about the core objective of our Recovery mission, which is to ensure the unity of Nigeria so that every part of the country will have a sense of belonging. And also to build a prosperous economy that will positively touch everyone.

Summarizing the hugely successful PDP Presidential Campaign rally which held at the Alex Ekwueme centre, in awka, on December 15, 2022, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wrote this on his verified social media handles:

“The huge attendance at our rally in Awka, today means just one thing: Anambra is ready to Recover. Our message of unity and restoration shall be a promise kept for the South-East and everywhere else. As ONE, we shall get it done

“Thank you, Anambra. Every promise I’ve made, I’m resolutely committed to fulfilling them“. –AA