2023: DELTA PDP ADJUSTS CAMPAIGN SCHEDULE

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has adjusted the schedule for the remainder of it’s Campaigns, to give Deltans ample space to spend time and enjoy the Xmas and New year celebrations with their friends, families and loved ones.

According to a Press Release, signed by Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, Dep. Director, Media/Publicity Committee, Delta PDP Campaign Council and State Publicity Secretary, PDP, Delta State, the Local Government Campaigns which commences on December 21st, 2022, will go on Break from December 23rd-26th, for the Xmas Celebrations, continue from 27th-30th December, then take another break on 1st-2nd, January 2023, for the New year celebrations, to resume again from 3rd-6th January, 2023, for its final lap and grand finale in Ika South and Ika North East LGAs, respectively.

The full Statement, as well as the LOCAL GOVERNMENT CAMPAIGN ITINERARY FOR THE 2023 GENERAL ELECTIONS, which is signed by Rt. Hon. (Chief) Funkekeme Solomon, State Director of Campaigns, reads:

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT

17TH DECEMBER, 2022

*ADJUSTMENT OF CAMPAIGN ITINERARY*

It is hereby announced for the information of Deltans particularly our teeming supporters, that the Campaign Council of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has adjusted its campaign itinerary.

We regret all inconveniences that these adjustments may have caused our teeming supporters.

Dr. Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza,

Deputy Director,

Media/Publicity Committee,

Delta PDP Campaign Council and

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.