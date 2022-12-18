2023: ATIKU IN IMO, EXPRESSES DESIRE TO ENGAGE NIGERIANS ON RESTRUCTURING; REITERATES PLEDGE TO SET ASIDE $10 BILLION FOR YOUTHS, WOMEN EMPOWERMENT

It was the turn of Imo, the heartland state to host the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign rally on 17th December, 2022 in the build up to the forthcoming general election in 2023.

A report by AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar (Broadcast Media), disclosed that the presence of the tumultuous crowd at venue of the rally was acknowledged ecstatically by the speakers at the occasion that had in attendance the party’s big wigs, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), serving and former PDP governors and National Assembly members.

They included Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP chairman, Senator Nwagbara, the former Senate President and chairman the PDP board of trustees (BOT), Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Sokoto State governor and the PDP presidential campaign DG, His Excellency Emmanuel Udom the Akwa-Ibom State governor and the chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Senator Theodore Orjih, former governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, former Deputy Speaker, House of Reps and former governor Imo State, Governor Obaseki of Edo State, Sam Ohuabunwa and many others.

The various speakers at the occasion harped on Atiku’s experience, capabilities and patriotic zeal and enjoined the people of Imo and Nigerians in general to vote PDP in order to rescue the country from total collapse.

Senator Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta State and the running mate to Atiku Abubakar who addressed the mammoth crowd of supporters in Igbo thanked them for their resilience and then urged them to vote Atiku for unity and progress of the country.

On his part, Ayu expressed happiness at the carnival-like atmosphere that pervades the event venue. He acknowledged the resourcefulness, creativity and the ingenuity of the Igbo man and asked the people to vote Atiku who understands the country and will create the enabling environment to enable them do their businesses across the country.

Speaking at the occasion, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar (GCON) stated that Imo is home to him, stating that the first chieftaincy title he had in the South East is from Imo. The PDP standard bearer who had the title of Nwannedinamba (a brother in another land) of Ngo-Okpala reiterated his earlier promise to support Igbo presidency if elected, noting that his association with the Igbo has subsisted for decades.

Furthermore, the Wazirin Adamawa stated that he would strategically engage the people for settlement, restructuring and power devolution.

The former vice-president of the country promised to work for the unity and security of the country, provide jobs and create enabling environment for business to thrive. He reiterated his earlier promise to set aside the sum of $10 billion as incentive to empower youths, women and start-up businesses in the country.

Prior to the colourful presidential rally at the popular Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, the PDP Presidential candidate and his team had met with Imo State Traditional rulers, under the auspices of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Chairmanship of HRH Dr. E. C. Okeke, CFR, Ezeudo II of Amaifeke, which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar captured on his verified social media handles thus:

“My team and I just ended a meeting with traditional rulers in Imo State under the auspices of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Chairmanship of HRH Dr E. C. Okeke, CFR, Ezeudo II of Amaifeke. Our engagement was robust and reassuring. I’m also grateful to the monarchs for sharing their time and for the wealth of their insights. -AA

Summarizing the resoundingly successful Presidential Campaign rally in Imo State Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wrote: “At our presidential campaign rally in Owerri today, I reminded Imolites of my long-standing relationship with the state of The Eastern Heartland. I made it clear to the people of Imo that their vote for me and the PDP in the upcoming election is a vote for the protection of the interest of the Imo people. And I most sincerely appreciate the massive crowd that came to our rally and the enthusiasm with which they came to the arena. -AA