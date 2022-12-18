NDDC SENATE SCREENING: Don’t Cut Your Nose To Spite Your Face, Imegwu Admonishes Lawan, Omo-Agege, Others

A first line charge democratic Federal House of Representatives emeritus, Dr Olisa Enebeli Imegwu, Esq, has counselled the principal officers of the senate against desperate ploys to truncate Chief Lauretta Onochie’s nomination and subsequent clearance as the Chairman of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC), through spurious illogical legal postulations devoid of sound juridistic premises.

Imegwu, a socio- political philosopher cum juristic pundit, made this call in his reaction to a court judgement being bandied by a crop of inadequately schooled individuals on the intricate dynamics of interpreting Nigeria’s 1999 constitution as ammended.

According to the erudite grassroots politician representing the largest oil producing local government area in Delta North(Ndokwa-East),

“I hope that the principal Officers of NASS are familiar with the Law that no Court in the Land, not even the Supreme Court, can stop the screening and confirmation of Chief Mrs. Lauretta Onochie by the National Assembly”

Further, the taciturn and prolific leader posited “Not only that it is constitutionally guaranteed, the Courts, particularly the Supreme Court, has rendered several judgments cited as authorities in this regard. The Constitution outst the powers of the Courts to interfere in the internal proceedings of the legislature, except at the conclusion of the exercise”

In summation of his learned and wise counselling, Dr Imegwu submitted that” Given, therefore, that the process is ongoing, no cause of action has arisen, hence the courts are robbed of jurisdiction”.