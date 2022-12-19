BAZIM BIOSE COMMENCES OPENING OF HISTORIC “IKO NWAGBANI”, OTHER ROADS IN ISSELE-UKU, ANIOCHA NORTH

An illustrious son of Issele-Iku, Bazim Biose has deployed equipment to rehabilitate and open up deplorable roads in Issele-Uku and environs.

Bazim, a reknowed estate developer of Idumu-Inei quarters, Issele-Uku extraction, who also is the Aniocha North All Progressive Congress(APC ) candidate for the Aniocha North House of Assembly 2023 election revealed this initiative recently on a recent consultative visit to some community leaders in Aniocha North.



The sure bet candidate expressed utmost alarm over the deplorable state of roads in Issele-Uku, the headquarters and epicentre of the Aniocha North Local Government Area.

According to him” There is the need to rehabilitate these roads as means of ameliorating the attendant hardship our people usually experience from these unkempt roads,” adding that Further, the precarious state of the roads impede socio-economic progress within the communities.

He specifically singled out “IKO NWAGBANI” (NWAGBNI ROAD), as it is originally named in Ogboli quarters of Issele-Uku, as the first port of rehabilitation, through grading and expansion, for ease of human and vehicular movement.

“IKO Nwagbani” is an old road which can comfortably pass for perhaps the second oldest road, after Rev Dr. Martin Wadiei street in same Ogboli. The road was originally created by Diokpa Francis Okolie Nwagbani (of blessed memory now), from Idumu Osodi village, Ogboli quarter, Issele-Uku.

Late Diokpa Nwagbani, a second world war veteran, was an Aba, Abia state based merchant, whose country home was more of a tourist attraction for Issele-Uku residents in the early sixties. The two-kilometre road, which connects Idumu-Osodi in Ogboli to the old Lagos-Asaba trunk “A” road, houses some notable Ogboli families such as the Ojeis, Mozias, Osus and Ojiogwus, amongst others.

It was recently reported that Bazim is equally opening up Obomkpa/Ubulubu/Ogodor/Ezi road that is about 13 kilometres; Idumuje-Unor/Onicha-Ugbo roads all within the Aniocha North environ.