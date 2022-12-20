Delta Politics, PDP, Politics

2023: DELTA PDP ADJUSTS CAMPAIGN ITINERARY

PRESS RELEASE

19th December, 2022

SLIGHT ADJUSTMENT OF CAMPAIGN ITINERARY

It is hereby announced for the information of Deltans particularly our teeming supporters, that the Campaign Council of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has slightly adjusted its Wednesday, 21st December, 2022 campaign itinerary as follows:

(1). ◼ PATANI LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA. TIME: 10AM.

(2) ◼ ISOKO NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA. TIME: 2PM

Further be informed that a new date will be announced for Bomadi and Isoko South Local Government Areas.

We regret all inconveniences that this slight adjustment may have caused our teeming supporters.

Signed:

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,
Deputy Director,
Media/Publicity Committee,
Delta PDP Campaign Council and
State Publicity Secretary,
PDP, Delta State.

