2023: OKUPE RESIGNS…

Director General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organization, PPCO, Chief Doyin Okupe, has tendered his resignation from the position.

The letter of resignation, directed to Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate and posted on his verified Twitter handle, Dr. Okupe’s recent travails with the legal system, involving his conviction and N13 million bail he paid, to avoid an immediate two years jail term over money laundering charges, which he feels would hamper his full contributions to the campaign ahead of the February 2023 elections.

The letter, signed personally by him and dated December 20, 2022, reads in part: “I have invested too much in your campaign to allow my travails become a source of distraction. In the circumstances, I have opted to step aside and plead that you appoint a new DG who can continue the assignment with zero distractions.”

He further added in his comment on the letter that: “It’s time to step aside. But I am with PO and the Obidients and the Presidential Campaigns till God gives us victory in Jesus Name”.

It was not however clear as at Press time if Peter Obi, who had said Okupe’s conviction will not affect the presidential ambition, or the PPCO has accepted the resignation.

The original letter is published below: