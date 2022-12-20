2023: SSG, THOUSANDS OF APC SUPPORTERS DECAMP TO PDP, AS ATIKU TAKES CAMPAIGN TO KATSINA

It was a triumphant entry for the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming general elections, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (GCON), as he arrives Katsina with members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), in continuation of their nation wide consultation and electioneering campaign.

A report by AbdulRasheeth Shehu, Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, (Broadcast Media) on December 20, 2022, disclosed that, speaking at the occasion which had large turnout of party bigwigs and supporters from the state and beyond, including members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the PCC team, the party’s standard bearer, reiterated his earlier promise to provide adequate security for the citizenry and assured of reopening the borders, in order to facilitate movement and ease of doing business, which will lead to healthy interactions.

The former vice-president also intimated the people of the state of his preparedness to implement the programs highlighted in his campaign manifesto, entitled my Covenant with Nigerians if elected president. The Wazirin Adamawa enjoined the people of Katsina State and Nigerians to vote PDP, stating that the PDP era which he was part of was far better than the current regime that has plunged the country into a pitiable situation.

Speaking in the same vein, the National chairman of the party, Senator Iyochia Ayu, while receiving Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, a two-time SSG to the Katsina State government, alongside over fifty thousand defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC), urged the Katsina people to vote Atiku and other PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections. Alhaji Inuwa equally reminded the people of Katsina about the glorious era of Yar’Adua, who gave the state quality infrastructural facelift.

Other dignitaries who spoke at the occasion expressed optimism about PDP winning the 2023 presidential election and mentioned that the party is set to reclaim Katsina from the APC. The Director-general of the PCC, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who is the Matawalle of Sokoto Caliphate while addressing the audience in Hausa language enjoined the people to vote PDP in order to sustain the enviable legacies of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

On his part, Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, who is the running mate to the PDP presidential candidate, paid glowing tributes to Atiku Abubakar, stating that Atiku is a leader that can be trusted to lead the country out of the current political impasse and the economic quagmire that the APC regime has plunged the country into.

Also, speaking at the occasion, the chairman of the PDP PCC, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, thanked the crowd of party faithful and supporters that thronged the Mohammadu Dikko Kakanda Stadium, the venue of the event to welcome the august visitors. He urged them to vote PDP for national security and productive use of our natural resources.

Earlier, the PDP Presidential Candidate and his entourage paid a royal courtesy call and were guests of the Emir of Katsina, HRM Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, where they wer appreciative of his generous hospitality.

Alhaji Atiku and his team equally visited the Yar’Adua family house, where he cut his political teeth and also paid special homage to the matriach of the yar’adua family, Hajia Aya Dada

They also held a meeting with stakeholders in Katsina State to discuss the Recover Nigeria plans and the PDP Presidential Candidate, commenting on the two events, wrote on his verified social media handles:

“I am happy with the outcome of the two events because both centred on consulting with the people and ensuring that the PDP wins Katsina State in record figures.”