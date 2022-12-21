2023: DELTA PDP UPDATES CAMPAIGN SCHEDULE FOR UGHELLI SOUTH, ISOKO SOUTH LGAs

ANNOUNCEMENT!!!

21ST DECEMBER, 2022

*UPDATED CAMPAIGN ITINERARY*

It is hereby announced for the information of Deltans particularly our teeming supporters, that the Campaign Council of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has updated its WEDNESDAY, 28TH DECEMBER, 2022 campaign itinerary as follows:

(1). ◼ UGHELLI SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA.

TIME: 10AM.

(2) ◼ ISOKO SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA.

TIME: 2PM

We regret all inconveniences that this update may have caused our teeming supporters.

Signed:

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,

Deputy Director,

Media/Publicity Committee,

Delta PDP Campaign Council and

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.