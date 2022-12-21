21ST DECEMBER, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

BOAT MISHAP: DELTA PDP CONSOLES OMO-AGEGE, APC FAMILY OVER LOSS OF PARTY MEMBERS

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condoled with the State’s All Progressives Congress, APC, and its Gubernatorial candidate and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, over the Okerenkoko Boat Accident, which reportedly claimed the lives of two of its supporters, with several more either missing or hospitalized.

The condolence message was contained in a statement by Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, State Publicity Secretary, Delta PDP, and Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, Delta State Campaign Council, which reads:

“Delta PDP is shocked and deeply saddened at the reports of a fatal boat mishap at Okerenkoko, Warri South-West Local Government Area, involving supporters of the Delta State All Progressives Congress, APC, which has claimed the lives of two supporters, with some others, either missing or hospitalized, as a result of serious injuries sustained in the aftermath of the accident.

“We commiserate with the Deputy Senate President and Delta APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the entire APC family in the State, and most especially the families of those whose lives were lost and those receiving treatment from injuries, sustained during the mishap, which occurred as they returned from the APC rally in Okerenkoko, Warri South-West Local Government Area, on Tuesday, 20th December, 2022.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, even as we pray that the search for the missing persons by the authorities, will yield positive results and they would soon be reunited with their friends, families, and loved ones.

“Every Delta life matter to us and the loss or misadventure of any Deltan, irrespective of political, cultural, and other diverse considerations, is our collective loss.

We pray the good Lord grants the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear their losses while we are still trusting and believing that God Almighty will cause his light to shine and illuminate the way for the success of the search and rescue.

Please accept our deep, sincere, and profound condolences.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,

Deputy Director,

Media/Publicity Committee,

Delta PDP Campaign Council and

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.