BEDC PARTNERS NSCDC TO PROTECT POWER INSTALLATIONS FROM VANDALS IN DELTA

22nd December 2022

Press Release

BEDC PARTNERS NSCDC TO PROTECT HER POWER INSTALLATIONS FROM VANDALS IN DELTA STATE

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company BEDC, has partnered with the Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Delta State Command to protect the company’s power installations across the State.

The Asaba Business/Branch manager Mr Henry Onovwaka who solicited for the prompt intervention of the NSCDC to protect it’s facilities from vandals. The BEDC Manager made the request when he received the State Commandant of the NSCDC Akinsanya Iskilu Abiodun in his office in Asaba the State Capital. Mr Henry emphasized on the need which necessitated the partnership between the BEDC and the NSCDC which he said that it is not limited to but include incessant vandalization of BEDC Transformers, BEDC Cables, BEDC Feeder pillars, illegal Connections, Meter Bye-Pass, molestation and harassment of BEDC staff amongst others.

While narrating the nefarious activities of the Vandals, Mr Henry stated that the BEDC Transformers and other power installations in the State are being vandalized often, if not on daily basis. Hence the need to partner with the NSCDC that is statutorily empowered by act 2003 and 2007 as amended by national Assembly as the lead agency for the protection of all government critical national assets and infrastructure which the BEDC is inclusive and falls under Mr Henry noted.

While responding to the BEDC Branch Manager, the State Commandant of the NSCDC Akinsanya Iskilu Abiodun represented by the Commands Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC DSC Emeka Peters Okwechime thanked the BEDC for reposing confidence on the NSCDC.

Assuring the BEDC, Commandant Akinsanya said that the NSCDC is committed to protecting all government property within it’s jurisdictions. That the safety of life and the protection of property by the agency is sacrosanct and it is not negotiable.

The State Commandant while urging the BEDC to fulfil it’s Company’s Cooperate Social Responsibilities towards the NSCDC and others, assured the branch manager of adequate protection of all BEDC facilities and installation across the State.

In a related development, the NSCDC Boss used the opportunity to warn those in the act of vandalizing public and power installations, engaging in illegal Connections, Bye-Pass of electricity meters or sabotaging government efforts to have a rethink or will be made to face the full weight of the law if caught.

The NSCDC Big Shot reminded the public that Cap (M12) paragraph 9 and 10 of the Miscellaneous Offenses Act, stipulate life imprisonment or a minimum of twenty one (21) years jail term for offenders when caught without an option of fine.

Speaking on the right of the citizens, the NSCDC Boss called on the management of the BEDC to always observe and respect the rights of the citizen in carrying out their legitimate business. He emphasized that as a law enforcement agent protecting life and property, he will also ensure that the rights of the citizens are also protected to the latter. He further disclosed that the law made provision for a ten (10) days disconnection notice to be duly served to the consumer before possible disconnections. That it is illegal to disconnect electricity without ten (10) days notice the State Commandant pointed out.

