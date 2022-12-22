Delta Politics, News, PDP, Politics

DELTA PDP POSTPONES UGHELLI SOUTH RALLY, TO HONOUR FALLEN HERO, JOE UNUAME

ANNOUNCEMENT!!!!!
22ND DECEMBER, 2022

POSTPONEMENT OF UGHELLI SOUTH CAMPAIGN RALLY

It is hereby announced for the information of Deltans particularly our teeming supporters, that the Campaign Council of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has POSTPONED the UGHELLI SOUTH Local Government Campaign Rally earlier scheduled for WEDNESDAY, 28TH DECEMBER, 2022, in honour of our departed hero who hails from Ughelli South Local Government Area, OLOROGUN JOE UNUAME and sadly died yesterday in very active party service.

Consequently, the campaign itinerary for WEDNESDAY, 28TH DECEMBER, 2022 is now as follows:

(1). ◼  UGHELLI NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA.

       TIME: 10AM.

(2)  ◼  ISOKO SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA.

       TIME: 2PM

We pray that the Almighty God shall forgive Olorogun Joe Unuame all his shortcomings and grant him a place in Paradise. Amen.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,
Deputy Director,
Media/Publicity Committee,
Delta PDP Campaign Council and
State Publicity Secretary,
PDP, Delta State.

