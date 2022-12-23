2023: Warri South, Uvwie Standstill For PDP, As Ohaneze, Others Back Candidates

WARRI: The twin City of Warri and Effurun was on a standstill Thursday, December 22, 2022, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council took its Local Government Campaign to Warri South and Uvwie Local Government Areas of the State.

The campaign which was adorned with colourful displays by supporters of each of the party candidates, in different attire and dance displays, with an atmosphere of confidence, and anticipated victory in 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Warri South Local Government Area, a former Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Roland Oritsejafor said the area had been a core area for PDP and it had never changed. He affirmed that in 2023 the candidates of the party, will scale through at the polls.

He stated that there is no form of threat to the party, as they had done all the groundwork to secure victory.

“Warri South Local Government Area, since 1999 had been a core area of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. This has never changed, and it is not going to change in the next election, come 2023.”

“We have done our homework, and I can assure you that there is no form of threat from any other party in this area. We will deliver all our candidates, starting from that of the President to the State House of Assembly.” He stated.

On their part, the leadership of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Social Cultural Group, Delta Central and South has given their full backing to the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as President and Vice-Presidential Candidates of the PDP.

Speaking, the Publicity Secretary of the Social-Cultural Group, Chief Reuben Chidozie in an interview stated that the group decided to back the party, because of its track record of attracting development to the State. Speaking further he pointed out that the party had been development oriented since 1999.

“The PDP runs a good governance policy. It’s a party that presents candidates that represents the interests of every Deltan and Nigerian in the State. This you can see in the person of the Vice Presidential candidate of PDP and Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, his actions have proved that he is for everybody.”

“He has spread governance to all the Local Government Areas and all the Wards of the State. I have not seen any Ward in the State that is complaining of marginalisation. The man Okowa is a leader, and we can trust him. And that is why we are supporting the ticket of Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. With their ticket, we are sure of a better Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Mr. Philip Lorin called the contributions of the party in Warri South, great as many areas had been touched especially in the urban areas, with attention now being given to the rural areas under Senator Okowa’s administration.

Mr. Lorin while giving reasons for his full support for the PDP, said with the achievements of the party, when compared with the abysmal performance of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Nigerians have no other choice but to vote for PDP at all levels in 2023.

“The PDP policy is human-oriented, it has a human face. You can see it in the urban development of the Government under Okowa. Compare the Governments of PDP, and that of the APC, I don’t think any sensible Nigerian will want to vote for APC at the Federal or State level.”

“The APC Government has brought nothing to Nigerians, but pain, suffering, hunger, loss of business, and jobs. Take a look at the prices of commodities in the market. It had never been like this.”

“I call on Nigerians, irrespective of party to vote for PDP. It’s the only party with a policy to help alleviate our suffering. They had done it before, and the party will do it again.” He concluded.

Also, Olorogun Ochuko Awerioghene, speaking at Urhobo College, the venue of the Uvwie Local Government campaign, was very confident, supporters of the PDP will deliver the party candidates, with a wide margin at the end of the election. He dismissed the presence of the opposition in the area.

“In Uvwie, we don’t have any fear. PDP and its supporters will deliver all its candidates. Look, forget the issue of any opposition. By the end of the elections, the margins will tell the true story. He said.

Meanwhile, the State Party Chairman, Barr. Kingsley Esiso, had cautioned Nigerians against making any mistake of voting for a sick Presidential candidate as the President of Nigeria, saying that such action will amount to nothing but suicide, as the Country was already very sick.

The Warri South and Uvwie Local Government rallies were attended by the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, former Governor of the State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, the Governorship Candidate of the party in the State, and the Speaker of State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, his Deputy Governorship Candidate, Sir Monday Onyeme, and candidates of the party that are vying for the Senate, House of Representatives, and Houses of Assembly.

They all in their individual messages charged the members of the party and their supporters to work towards the victory of the PDP at the polls in 2023.