NDDC: Group Congratulate Lauretta, Commend Buhari Over NDDC Appointment

Lauretta Onochie

Group under the agis of lzu-lkei Aniocha-Oshimil Elders Association today congratulated Mrs Lauretta Onochie as Chairman Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.

Izu-Ikei Aniocha-Oshimil Elders Association who is a non-political group, also expressed satisfaction with the nomination of Mrs Lauretta Onochie as Chairman of the NDDC by president muhammadu buhari describing it as well deserved

According to the group in a statement signed by it president sir Clement Okonjo and secretary Chief Chris Biose, and forwarded to newsmen luaded Oniochie for, the prodigious energy shape intellect and unstinting loyalty which she has displayed in her present position as special adviser SA to the president on social media.

The statement said, “I wish to congratulate you most heartily on the confirmation of your nomination by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as substantive Chairman of the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“The thorough screening exercise and subsequent confirmation by the Senate attests to the wise choice of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. in conformity with the NDDC Establishment Act, 2000

“Much has been sold in the past few years about gender inequity and female exclusion from governance in Nigeria. The country has had notable female Ministers who held Inportant portfolios but this is the first time that a female is appointed as substantive Chairman of the most important Interventionist agency in the volatile Niger Delta Region that produces the bulk of the wealth on which the Nigerian state apparatus is run.

“We believe that you will bring the feminine, motherly, up-building aspect of human nature to bear on the affairs of the Commission. A mother gathers all her children and does not drive any of them away to favour another. Niger Delta and indeed Nigerians expect an era of peace, mutual respect, split of co-operation, guided by disciplined leadership and social Justice.

“We feel sure that you will harness those intangible but indispensable human and Institutional assets such as positive values, common goals, unity of purpose and other attitudinal dynamics to deploy the abundant skills of the work force of the NDDC to achieve the goals of the organization.

“it is our firm expectation that your resound successful performance al NDDC will herald an era of more female Chief Executives of lmportant Government Agencies in Nigeria, including elective positions of local, state and national levels.

“Our worthy daughter, we congratulate you and look forward with confidence to your swearing in by Mr. President.”