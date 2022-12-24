2023: ANOINTING NOW ON ACCORD, HAS LONG DEPARTED FROM PDP IN RIVERS; DUMO LULU-BRIGGS DECLARES, AFTER MASSIVE GUBER ROAD SHOW

RIVERS 2023: THE ANOINTING IS NOW ON RIVERS ACCORD, IT HAS LONG DEPARTED FROM THE PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY IN RIVERS STATE; DUMO LULU-BRIGGS DECLARES, AFTER “GUBER ROAD SHOW”.

Yesterday, the Governorship candidate of Accord in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs and His Deputy, Tambari Hilda Dedam in a Road show tagged, “The Guber Road Show, 2023″marched through the streets of Port Harcourt, in a bid to feel the pulse of Rivers people, as they get ready to go to the polls.

Recall, the core reason for the emergence of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs under the Accord is to heal the pains of Rivers people, to mediate between Rivers State and her God purposed destination, and then take her there.

Because you cannot actualize that dream, that Vision without directly feeling the pulse of the people, thus the reason for the march yesterday, and it was indeed a great success.

The Rivers State chapter of Accord has always said, “The 2023 general elections, particularly in Rivers State, cannot be said to be ordinary”, it is an election whose prayers have been answered by God. So, no one can handtwist God, for God has heard the painful cries of Rivers people, and He has mercifully answered by giving Rivers people a Solution through the Rivers Accord and by the hands of Dumo Lulu-Briggs and Tambari Hilda Dedam.

Even the Governorship candidate cannot afford to understand the overwhelming level of acceptance, love and trust given him by Rivers people, Because it is Divine and only God qualifies the chosen, and gives the chosen all necessary tools to attain Victory irrespective of the forces that will come against the chosen.

This was why when fielding questions from journalists during the march Yesterday, Dumo Lulu-Briggs said, “What I see here today is serious outpouring of Love, and I am amazed. The only take home here is to remember what my father always said to me, “To who so much is given, much more is expected”.

“Young people, Old people, Traders, all showing a lot of enthusiasm across the streets of Port Harcourt, I am just overwhelmed.

“Some even came out of their cars to join the crowd, showing same enthusiasm. We intended not to go round the entire Port Harcourt, yet this sort of mamort crowd. It is even impossible to do that, seeing the heavy human traffic this show of love and hunger for true change has birthed in this Guber Road Show. You cannot even take this crowd along, it is almost impossible. This is just amazing.

“By the special grace of God, this is an election that every Vote counts. So, you are seeing the Voters now on the streets, as such it is Not a time for strong men, this is rather the time for a people who want the Government to work for them. They want a Government through which they can also realize their own aspirations for themselves, and that is what I guarantee them.

“By the special grace of God, I shall want to repay this kind of love that I see, that I can feel. I am feeling the love from Rivers people. It is amazing.

“For the first time in my life, words fail me to quantify such magnitude of love. I cannot find the way to express the way I feel today. But by the Grace to God, this is to tell me that there is a lot of expectation, there is a lot of hope, and I shall work to ensure that there is prosperity for all of Rivers people.

“Concerning the confidence I have in the electoral process for the 2023 election, I think a system is what you make of it. Now that they have come up with measures to ensure that your Vote counts, the minimum that you can do for yourself is to go out there and cast your Vote, and ,ensure that your Vote is counted. Stay there and ensure that the process is complete before you leave. The votes at the units, is collated and of course also transmitted, and then it cannot be counted anymore. So, ensure that you cast your Vote, once you Vote wait there and ensure that it is collated at the unit level and also transmitted.

“By the special Grace of God this election cannot be rigged, the Voices of Rivers people will Tell! The will of Rivers people will Show!

“The anointing has departed from People’s Democratic Party in Rivers and now on the Rivers Accord, because we are doing things in One Accord, in Accordance with the sprit and inspirations of Rivers people, and you can see how God has blessed the purpose. This is Amazing!

“I am sure Rivers people will come out to cast their Votes and their Votes shall count”, he said.

After yesterday’s Road show embarked upon by the Rivers Accord, we make bold to say that Rivers people are now ready to break into their morning, for their morning has come through the solution bearer, Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

2023 is a defining moment for Rivers State, with our Votes, we must be sacrificially ready to bring back Democracy in Rivers State, Restore the Dignity of Rivers State and her people and completely erase from the political memory of Rivers State, every presence and spirit of godfatherism.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

24/12/2023.