2023: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS SALUTES PHALGA FOR MASSIVE LOVE, SUPPORT, AFTER SUCCESSFUL ROAD WALK

Rivers Accord Governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, on Friday December 23, embarked on a road walk, to test his legendary street credibility, along the streets and roads of Port Harcourt Local Government Area and, to cut a long and satisfyingly exhilarating story short, the result as expected, was breathtakingly amazing to behold.

Flashpointnews online and the dynamic Dumo Lulu-Briggs Archive technical crew, captured the sights and exciting moments of the colourful, glittering, orderly, well organized, properly managed carnivalesque road show which buzzed and bubbled with music, dance and gyration along the streets of PHALGA.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs himself, an old and original Port Harcourt boy, overwhelmed by the massive love and warm embrace from the familar streets and good old folks, who made ‘city’ bubble with the fun and good life which attracted people from far and wide, expressed his elation and appreciation for the undiluted, uncensored, unprecedented reception from Port Harcourt LGA, on his verified social media handles thus:

Never Felt Such Love, PHALGA for DLB come 2023

Today we walked PHALGA and Port Stood still. The march through the city fascinated me as I saw hundreds join the Accord DLB-Guber Walk for 2023 as we came through.

I felt the love, pure organic love as many left their initial destination and followed the walk just to hear about the Accord mandate and the We Agenda. I got a renewed zeal to take Rivers States on its path to prosperity as I walked through the people on the streets and the markets.

Accord is such an awesome support to me, and we turned out in our numbers too, I am so grateful to all who made out time to Make the Walk with me.

I was so touched when I saw my friends on roller boards and wheelchairs join The Walk. They came in their numbers, and in that moment as they were all excited riding, I was reminded that Rivers State belongs to all- physically challenged

Accord is the solution and Rivers State is learning this by the minute. As you celebrate this Yuletide, tell a friend about Accord( A) and our commitment to oneness and progress.

Bring One, Bring all.

My beloved PHALGA, thank you for the love.

Ceaselessly Yours

Dumo Lulu-Briggs