2023: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS TO BRING OUT WEALTH IN BONNY, AS ACCORD INAUGURATES SECRETARIAT

[Bonny 24/12/22]



Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs To bring out the wealth in Bonny Kingdom

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has promised that Accord has come fully prepared, to transform Rivers State and move the State GDI from 20Billion Dollars per annum, to 350Billion Dollars, in the course of his administration as Governor.

A report by Nia’Bari Fakae, SA Media to Dumo Lulu Briggs, [Accord Governorship Candidate, 2023], disclosed that he made the disclosure, at the commissioning of the Accord party secretariat in Bonny on Saturday, 24/12/22.

Chief Dumo went on to state that the Accord government will bring out the wealth in Bonny for the people of Bonny, stressing that amongst his list of projects to boost the economy of Bonny LGA, are the Bonny Ring Road, linking the communities in the Kingdom, Leveraging on the Aquaculture of the Bonny kingdom, and ensuring Proper Shoreline protection.

He also stated that a study has been commissioned to ensure that the engineering works which is scheduled to be done to check the receding shorelines, will not affect the beauty of the beaches for it’s tourism attractions.

Following the commissioning of the Secretariat, The Accord Guber candidate chose to visit the Bonny Ultra Modern Market as is his custom, but was stopped from entering the market by the chief of Staff of the council chairperson, with his entourage and supporters.

The Guber Candidate of Accord was then told that only 15 persons will be allowed into the market. Moments after Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs entered the market, the Council chairperson Dame Anengi Barasua arrived the market and asked the Accord Guber candidate to stop buying and leave the market. She stated that the market was built by the PDP government and as such falls under the jurisdiction of the Executive Order 21 & 22.

Chief Barr Dumo Lulu-Briggs maintains that Accord is a formidable threat hence the extreme measures, however he encourages Accord party remain law abiding, regardless all the unnecessary overheating of the polity by the PDP.