CHRISTMAS, Delta Politics

DELTA PDP XMAS MESSAGE

MERRY CHRISTMAS DELTANS

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, heartily wishes all Deltans, particularly, our Christian Brothers and sisters, a warm and beautiful Merry Xmas.

As we celebrate this Yuletide season and the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, we implore and enjoin our beloved Deltans, citizens, and residents to embrace the spirit of hope which the birth of Christ symbolizes and remain steadfast in the conviction that God, by His Divine intervention, will give us a better and M.O.R.E prosperous Delta State and Nigeria after the Elections.

May the good Lord grant you and your family unlimited joy, happiness, and tranquility, keep you safe and guide you always, in this joyous season of Christmas. Amen.

MERRY XMAS DELTANS.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,
Deputy Director,
Media/Publicity Committee,
Delta PDP Campaign Council and
State Publicity Secretary,
PDP, Delta State.

25TH DECEMBER, 2022

