DUMO LULU-BRIGGS XMAS MESSAGE

CHRISTMAS MESSAGE

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

That was Prophet Isaiah foretelling the purpose of the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. His birth, His godhead, His government and His just kingdom.

Season greetings my fellow Rivers people, this is the time of the year when we celebrate the birth of our Lord and saviour, Jesus Christ. The greatest significance of God’s love to humanity.

It is the time for thanksgiving and bonding as family and friends.

While we may not celebrate in the same ways, it is important to treat ourselves with warmth, especially those among us in need of a helping hand.

2022 may have come with different challenges for different people but the new year comes with renewed opportunities for us to determine the course of our state in the years to come.

As we celebrate, my family and I wish you all a very Merry and Blessed Christmas and Best Wishes for a Happy and Healthy New Year.

Your Ceaselessly

Dumo Lulu-Briggs