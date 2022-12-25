RIVPA Suspends Chairman; I’M STILL IN CHARGE – Iwezor

Mr Zeismer Ifeanyi Evans-Osi, Acting Chairman, RIVPA (bottom)

The Independent Newspaper Publishers Association of Rivers State (RIVPA) has suspended its chairman, Mr. Mike Chibuoso Iwezor from office with immediate effect.

The decision was unanimously taken at a RIVPA emergency Congress meeting, following the ratification of a report submitted to Congress as a result of a petition written against Mr. Mike Chibuoso Iwezor, and a vote of no confidence passed on Mike Chibuoso Iwezor by the Executive members of the association.

His indefinite suspension is anchored on alleged gross violation of RIVPA’s constitution, illegal admission of persons into the association, administrative high-handedness, abuse of office, dereliction of duty, amongst others.

RIVPA, in a press statement released today said: “Mr Mike Chibuoso Iwezor shall remain suspended pending the outcome of a five- man disciplinary committee’s investigation”.

Meanwhile, the RIVPA congress has appointed Mr Zeismer Ifeanyi Evans-Osi as the Acting chairman of the association.

Until this recent elevation, he was the vice chairman of RIVPA.

SENIBO BENSON FINEBONE

PRO

23/12/22

Elder Mike Iwezor

But, in a swift reaction to his sacking, the embattled Chairman, Mr. Mike Chibuoso Iwezor has dismissed his suspension by RIVPA, describing it as the work of a cabal within the Association, uncomfortable with his leadership style. Elder Iwezor who was elected as RIVPA Chairman in May, this year, further maintained that he was still the chairman and the person appointed to act in his stead is not even a publisher, but rather a placeholder, standing in for his brother who is the bonafide member of RIVPA.

His statement, posted on his verified social media Facebook timeline reads:

I REMAIN THE CHAIRMAN OF RIVPA -Prince Mike Iwezor

The Chairman,

Independent Newspaper Publishers Association of Rivers State (RIVPA), Mr. Mike Chibuoso Iwezor has maintained that he remains the chairman of the body and advised the few members stoking the amber of disunity among members to desist from such act.

The Chairman made this statement while reacting to an announcement by few disgrunted members of the body that he has been suspended as the Chairman of the association and appointed his Vice,

Mr Zeismer Ifeanyi Evans-Osi whose membership of the association is currently dislodged as it was discovered that he is not the publisher of independent Monitor but his elder brother lkechi Osi, to take over the position on Acting capacity.

Prince Iwezor who denied all the allegations leveled against him,revealing that the main issue is that a cabal within the association is not comfortable with his style of leadership because he did not allow them manipulate and control him.

“There is a cabal who believe RIVPA is own and must dictate whatever happens within the association. I didn’t give them that privilege and they see it as a slight on their ego hence, their desperate plan to install their puppet but we won’t allow that”, he stated.

He went on to explain that his purported suspension is diversionary as many young members are beginning to raise eyebrows over the greed of some few members who are trying to turn the association to a political wing of some parties and asked people to discard the said announcement

Prince Iwezor went on to express disgust at the show of desperation by some few individuals to take RIVPA as their personal estate and as such throw integrity over the board.