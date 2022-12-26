Delta Politics, PDP

LG Campaign: DELTA PDP UPDATES SCHEDULE

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT!!

26TH DECEMBER, 2022

FURTHER UPDATE OF CAMPAIGN ITINERARY

This information is for Deltans, particularly our teeming supporters.

Please take note of the UPDATES and few adjustments in the attached Campaign Itinerary.

Furthermore, the date for the Bomadi Local Government Area’s Rally, will be announced in due course.

We sincerely regret all inconveniences that these additional adjustments may cause our loyal and committed supporters.

Happy Boxing Day!

PDP! Power to the people!!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,
Deputy Director,
Media/Publicity Committee,
Delta PDP Campaign Council and
State Publicity Secretary,
PDP, Delta State.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.