LG Campaign: DELTA PDP UPDATES SCHEDULE

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT!!

26TH DECEMBER, 2022

FURTHER UPDATE OF CAMPAIGN ITINERARY

This information is for Deltans, particularly our teeming supporters.

Please take note of the UPDATES and few adjustments in the attached Campaign Itinerary.

Furthermore, the date for the Bomadi Local Government Area’s Rally, will be announced in due course.

We sincerely regret all inconveniences that these additional adjustments may cause our loyal and committed supporters.

Happy Boxing Day!

PDP! Power to the people!!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,

Deputy Director,

Media/Publicity Committee,

Delta PDP Campaign Council and

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.