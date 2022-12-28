2023: Otuaro, Biakpara, Braduce, Ogulabai Assures Of Burutu’s Total Support for PDP

Burutu: Leaders and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has assured the party of their total support for all the candidates in the 2023 General Election.

The leaders and supporters made this pledge when the Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party’s, PDP Campaign Train berthed in Burutu Local Government Area, Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

The leaders stated that the Local Government Area had witnessed tremendous development in the area of physical and human capital development, which are not there 7 years ago.

In his goodwill message, the Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro stated that the party had built a very strong hold in the area, through its development policies. He stated that he can testify to the efforts of the party to change the fortune of the Local Government Area, and make it an enviable place.

“PDP had worked and had developed the area and the people. I can confidently say this because I am part of the Government, and I know what the Government had done to improve lives and properties in Burutu.”

Also speaking, a leader in the area, Chief P.Y Biakpara stated, that the leadership of the party in the area had never deviated in its support for the party, and will always do so, irrespective of the ethnicity of the person, especially those that will want to be elected as Governor, or any other that cuts across ethnic lines.

He stated that the Ijaws have accepted all the candidates of the party, who are contesting in the State, and will vote for them. He warned the party not to accept any person or persons who come to them as the leaders of the Ijaws.

“We the Ijaws, especially us from Burutu, had always given our support to the party, and we will do that again in 2023.

“We have accepted all the candidates of the party. We will vote for the Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa Presidential ticket, the Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and his running mate, Sir Monday Onyeme, the Senatorial Candidate of the party in Delta South Senatorial District and those for the House of Representatives and House of Assembly.”

“We are ready as always to deliver our party. Let me use this opportunity to tell you, to examine those who come to you in the name of Ijaw solidarity. Always ask for who in Ijaw land are their backers.”

On his part, a former Governorship aspirant, and one-time Commissioner in the State, Chief Braduce Angozi, called on the party faithful, especially those who aspired to represent the people but lost, to come out and give their support to the party.

Braduce who begged to speak in the Ijaw language to his people, pointed out that there is no need to play an opposition, especially in a place where the PDP had built stronghold, and touched the lives of the people.

“Burutu is PDP, and it had been so. We had enjoyed the dividend of Democracy, due to the policies of the party all these years. We had benefitted, and our party is the only choice we have.”

“I had been aspiring to govern the State, but had not succeeded. However, I had not decamped or taught of decamping to another party because of that. I, therefore urge all members of the party to come together and work for the success of the party.” He stated.

Meanwhile, one of the supporters of the party, and leader of a youth group in Burutu, Mr. Patrick Ogulabai, had appreciated the State, under the party for its efforts in developing the human capital of the people.

Mr. Ogulabai stated that apart from some of the infrastructural developments in the area, the Government under the PDP, especially under Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the human capital development had greatly touched youths, who are now self-employed in various trades because of the training that was given to them.

“Apart from physical infrastructure, we had benefitted much in the area of human capital development. The youths of Burutu, had been trained in different trades, and they had become entrepreneurs and contributing to the economy of the State.”

“Look, there is no opposition in Burutu. I can confirm that. Even in the next dispensation, we will benefit from the Government of PDP, I assure you more appointments will come to us.’

“For this, we will continue to vote for the PDP, and we will vote for all the candidates of the party.” He emphasized.