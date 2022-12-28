DUMO LULU-BRIGGS BRINGS CHARITY HOME TO ABONNEMA @ YULETIDE; REMEMBERS LATE FATHER

Tuesday, 27th December, 2022, was a day of bright sunshine and brighter smiles for the people of Abonnema, as they celebrated Christmas with the Accord Governorship Candidate and philanthropist extraordinaire, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs (DLB), who also used the joyous occasion as a befitting remebrance celebration for his late father, the phenomenal High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, fondly addressed as High Chief OB Lulu-Briggs.

Nia’Bari Fakae, SA Media to Dumo Lulu-Briggs [Accord Governorship Candidate], who witnessed the fun filled celebration, disclosed in a report titled: Again, DLB brings smiles home, that the event, remarkable for its regularity over the years, and consistent with its commitment to putting smiles on the faces of the people of Lulu-Briggs’ country home, was graced by the presence of men, women and children, who turned out en-masse to celebrate with their son and also testify to how much blessing he has been to their lives.

The people collectively described Dumo Lulu-Briggs as a man with a large heart and an unwavering commitment to the well-being of his people, saying:. “We want to specially thank Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, our son, for all he has been doing for us. He is indeed a God-sent and the Moses of our time..,” they enthused.

The children were not left out. They could be seen cheery, dancing, and their hands filled with various kinds of gifts, even as winners of the various dance categories, went home with additional gifts.

Little Miss Choice Ibim, a primary 6 pupil of the Abonnema Girls Secondary School, who stole the show with her incredible dance steps, emerged the star of day. She was awarded a scholarship to any secondary school and university of her choice by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who also used that medium to urge her to make Abonnema proud wherever she finds herself.

“Today’s event breathes life into the genuineness of DLB’s love for his people and also emphasises his deep interest in human capacity development, especially through education,” Fakae noted in his report..

Capturing the glitz, bubble and exuberance of the Yuletide event in Abonemma and especially the auspicious significance of the celebration as a poignant reflection and remembrance of his late father, the mercurial High Chief OB Lulu Briggs’ legendary Philanthropy and unparalleled generosity, the Accord Rivers Guber candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, wrote the following on his verified social media handles:

We celebrate Christmas to commemorate the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ which deeply symbolizes God’s irrefutable love for mankind. Man had fallen from grace and God Almighty needed to redeem man back to himself. Because of the sanctity of this mission, His only Son was the qualified one and He had to give him up, bringing him into the world as a child. As Christians, we celebrate Christmas to identify with the birth of our Saviour by sharing this love which we never merited but which grace made available to us.

Yesterday, the 27th of December 2022, I deemed it fit to celebrate Christmas with my people In Abonnema in remembrance of my beloved Father, High Chief Dr. O.B Lulu-Briggs who had lived his life expressing this love with humanity to the best of his ability and resources. I am eternally grateful to God for the life my Father lived and that he left indelible footprints not just on the sands of time but in the hearts of men, has so nurtured my standard for living and dealing with people. I am always eager for a chance to be a blessing to my people, and do not ever take for granted anytime I get a chance to spend time with them. I was also elated to see all who came out, thank you for sharing your time with me.

Little Miss Choice Ibim stole my heart today with her incredible dance skills, and I had to make a scholarship commitment to her academics to her preferred degree. I saw pure talent and greatness waiting to be nurtured and showcased. The future belongs to these little ones, and interestingly, that future is already being influenced by how well these children are nurtured. By God’s grace, we were able to feel and spread the joy that resonates with the season and to share the love that points to Jesus Christ, the personality who is the reason for the season.

Seasons Greetings again to you and yours