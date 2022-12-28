Gen. Ochei Pays Surprise Xmas Visit To Omu Anioma, Describes Her As People’s Pride

– By Patrick Ochei

Omu Anioma, HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu (r) and Major General Raymond Nkem Ochei (l), when he paid a surprise Christmas visit to HRM at her Palace in Okpanam, Oshimili North LGA, Delta State, on Tuesday, 27th December, 2022

Newly promoted Major General Raymond Nkem Ochei, has paid a surprise Christmas visit to Omu Anioma, HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu to celebrate with her at her Palace in Okpanam, Oshimili North LGA of Delta State on 27th December, 2022.

The Onicha-Olona born Nigerian Army General said, he visited to celebrate the Christmas with the mother of Anioma Nation and to inform her of his promotion from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General in the Army.

Ochei who brought bags of rice and money to the cerebral Queen Mother, described her as Anioma’s pride and popuplar voice of truth.

His words, “Anybody could be proud of a mother like Omu Anioma. We are blessed with you. Your prayers and constant defence of our values give us reason to hold on to our obligation to our nation.

“It is proper for me to come in person to inform you of my promotion. And being a season of celebration, it is equally proper to take out this time to share the love of the season with a dear mother to all”, Ochei posited.

Omu Dunkwu appreciated General Ochei for his patriotism to the Nigerian nation and for helping to keep the fabric of unity of the country together.

She commended Ochei for finding her worthy to visit and to share gifts with, describing him as an illustrious Anioma son with a heart of gold.

Obi Dunkwu therefore, said prayers for General Ochei and his accompanying colleagues, pronouncing the guidance and protection of God and Anioma’s Ancestral spirit on them.

Major General Raymond Nkem Ochei was enlisted into the Nigeria Army on 10th September, 1993, after passing out of the Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of the 40th Regular Combatant Course.