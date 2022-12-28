Okowa Re-awards Ayakoromo Bridge Contract, Explains Delay in completion; Says Contractor’ll Move to Site Soon

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday announced that his administration had re-awarded the Ayakoromo Bridge contract to Setraco Nigeria, assuring that the project would be completed as promised.

The Governor who disclosed this on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, when the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Campaign Council, visited Burutu Local Government in continuation of its Local Government Area campaigns, also apologized to the people of Burutu for the delay in the completion of the Ayakoromo Bridge, saying that it was from the initial Contractor, who was handling the project.

He however, pointed out that apart from the yet-to-be-completed bridge the Government had touched the area with many developmental projects noting that the Local Government Area had benefited from the educational, health, and youth empowerment programmes in the area.

“I know you have been agitating and calling for the completion of the Ayakoromo Bridge. I have to apologise on behalf of the Government. The delay was from the contractor. For that, we had re-awarded the contract to Setraco Construction Company. This is to ensure the completion and commissioning of the bridge.

“The company will move to site next week to resume work on the bridge. It will be completed in no time.

“However, you can tell, that Burutu has not been neglected in any way, as it had benefitted from other policies of the State Government. We have improved on the educational facilities in this area, so also is the health, youth empowerment, and many other areas.”

“I therefore urge you to vote for our party, the PDP. Vote for all our candidates and the party will never disappoint you,” he added.

The Delta Governor equally urged the people to remain committed to the Atiku-Okowa ticket, and assured them that PDP would win the presidency and rescue Nigerians from the hardship caused by the inept APC-led administration.

“Our party has recognised one of your own, my humble self as Vice-Presidential candidate and by the grace of God the Atiku-Okowa ticket will win the election in 2023.

“I appeal to you all to give us your support to enable us turn out more votes for our party; we have done well campaigning in 15 states so far and we are very sure of victory for the party,” he assured.

Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, while addressing the people said that the impressive turn-out of supporters was an indication that Burutu over time, had been a PDP local government area.

He said the Okowa’s administration had done quite a lot for Burutu town in terms of road construction and charged the people to vote all PDP candidates in the general elections.

The Governorship Candidate of the party, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, commended the Ijaw people for adopting candidates of the PDP for the 2023 general elections.

He affirmed that Okowa’s administration had provided a lot of infrastructure for Burutu LGA, with over 30-kilometre roads constructed and over 44 schools renovated and constructed.

Oborevwori, who was flanked by his running mate, Chief Monday Onyeme, assured that he would deploy his MORE Agenda for the advancement of the state.

State Chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said Deltans were happy that the state would for the first time, produce a Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and urged the people to work hard towards realisation of the Atiku-Okowa presidency.

Director-General of the State Campaign Council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon lauded the Governor for terminating the Ayakoromo bridge project and re-awarding it to a more competent contractor and for transferring the State School of Marine Technology from Ministry of Transport to Higher Education for effective management.

Funkekeme said that riverine communities in the state believe that an Atiku-Okowa Presidency would be very beneficial to them hence they have decided to throw their weight behind them.

Leaders of the party who spoke at the rally include Peter Biakpara; former Governorship aspirant Chief Braduce Angozi; among others

Many chieftains of the party from the area and across the State attended the hugely successful campaign rally in Burutu LGA.