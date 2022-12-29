2023: WE’RE SHOWCASING CANDIDATES WITH INTEGRITY, WHO CAN RESCUE NIGERIA – Stella Omu

Former Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Chief Mrs. Stella Omu, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is not campaigning, but showcasing the quality of the party’s candidates, while emphasising their capacity to win the 2023 General election and rescue the country from bad Government of the All Progressives Congress, APC with the quality of the candidates the pa.

The former Senator made this known when the Delta State Chapter of the PDP Campaign Council, visited Isoko South and Ughelli North Local Government Areas, in continuation of its Local Government campaigns, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

She stated that the PDP is very prepared to rescue Nigeria from the difficult condition that the APC had plunged the country into. According to her, the PDP is not only ready to rescue the country, but they had searched, and elected capable candidates for the party, which they are presenting to Nigerians in 2023.

“We are prepared to rescue Nigeria from the hardship the APC had caused us. And that is why we are here showcasing our quality candidates, and not campaigning.”

“We are not campaigning here, but we have come to showcase our candidates, with integrity, and capacity to work for a better Nigeria.”

Speaking on the choice of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the Presidential candidate, and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the Vice-Presidential candidate, she said the choice is a mixture of the old and young, with experiences in Government affairs.

“Some people are out there talking of the old, but I can tell you, the PDP had made a very good choice in choosing Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, this is the combination of both old and young with experiences in Government. The choice is a perfect one.”

She further reminded the party members and supporters that the evidences are there for Nigerians to verify par the contribution of the PDP to the development of the country since 1999, while pointing to the abysmal performance of the APC Government.

“You can verify the contributions of the PDP in the development of Nigeria. The evidences are there for you.”

Senator Omu, however, emphasised the need for the electorates to collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, keep it safe for the election, as it’s the instrument to vote out bad governance of the APC, and rescue and reset Nigeria.

“For you to be part of the rescue mission, you must collect your PVC, and keep it safe. Do not allow anybody to keep it for you. On election day, go and cast your vote for the PDP, and stay to protect your vote.”

Also, speaking the wife of the PDP Governorship candidate, Mrs. Tobore Oborevwori speaking in the Isoko language appealed to the people of Isoko South to vote for the PDP candidates in 2023, as it will be suicidal to vote for any other party who will plunge the country into more hunger.

The rally which took place at the Oleh township stadium the headquarter of Isoko South witnessed unprecedented turnouts of party leaders, candidates, chieftains and supporters, including the State governor and vice presidential candidate of the PDP HE Dr Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, the Deputy governor Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, the Speaker and Gubernatorial Candidate Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori JP, Senator Chief (Mrs) Stella Unuezi Omu, the State Party Chairman Olorogun Barr Kingsley Esiso and the Incoming Deputy governor Chief Monday Onyeme.

Also present at the rally were, former Minority Leader and Member Representing Isoko Federal Constituency Rt Hon Leonard Okuweh Ogor, the Isoko South Caucus Chairman Chief Ross Uredi, the Majority Leader and PDP House of Assembly Candidate for Isoko South 2 Hon (Chief) Ferguson Onwo Ksc, MD/CEO DESOPADEC High Chief Bashorun Askia Ogieh, Incoming House of Representative federal Constituency Engr. Pastor Jonathan Ajiri-Oghene Ukodhiko, the Secretary to Delta State Board of Internal Revenue Barr Chief Mike Edegware, Isoko South Chairman Hon Victor Asasa, PDP Chairman Isoko South Odio Obaro Godspower, Sir Ayodele Othihiwha, House of Assembly Candidate for Isoko South Constituency 1 Hon Bino Obowomano Owhede, the State PDP Youth Leader Chief Victor Egbo Chief Emamusi Obiodeh Isoko South Campaign rally Coordinator amongst others.

The Isoko South Campaign Council led by the Director General Chief Joe Arausi, in a statement, commended the people of Isoko South for the massive turnout at Oleh campaign rally.