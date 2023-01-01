2023 IS OUR YEAR WITH DESTINY; A WATERSHED, DUMO LULU-BRIGGS TELLS RIVERS PEOPLE IN NEW YEAR MESSAGE

NEW YEAR MESSAGE FROM DUMO LULU-BRIGGS

Greetings my fellow people of Rivers State,

The end of a year offers us opportunities to evaluate how well we fared as individuals, as a family and as a people. It offers us opportunities to assess those we gave the mandate to govern our state. It gives us opportunities to plan and replan our activities in the new year.

2022 was a trying year for us as a people. It was a difficult year in many ramifications, especially in the area of livelihood. It was disastrous for opportunities, equality and our sense of a common future. It tested our perseverance and fortitude.

But 2023 ushers in hope and vast possibilities. It comes with the hope of a better Rivers State.

The new year comes with opportunities to redefine ourselves and redirect our affairs. Opportunities to entrust our dear state into warm and competent hands. Opportunities to retrieve our mandate from those who didn’t keep us in one accord and held our dreams hostage.

2023 is our year with destiny. A year to change the trajectory from want and poverty to prosperity. A watershed.

Let us therefore be resolute in birthing a new Rivers State in the new year. A state that will promote our individual and collective aspirations and guarantee our wellbeing.

Let us together return our state to the glorious heights bequeathed to us by our founding fathers. A family of determined people acting in one ACCORD.

On my part, I remain dogged in my aspiration to form a government that puts people first. A government that creates wealth and provides good life. A government that makes the state a beautiful, safe and peaceful place. A return of Rivers State to its pride of place.

I remain committed to rebuild confidence in governance and unify the state. To optimally deploy public funds to ensure prosperity for all.

I come with a deep understanding of the sensibilities of our people, our wishes and aspirations. I come with a sense of patriotism, commitment and respect for our people and traditional institutions.

This is the reason I call on all Rivers people and everyone living and doing business in the state, to come on board the ACCORD train and let’s together TAKE BACK RIVERS STATE.

Happy New Year.

Yours ceaselessly

Dumo Lulu-Briggs

Accord governorship candidate, Rivers State.

DUMO WILL DO MORE!