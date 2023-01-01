DELTA PDP WISHES’LL DELTANS A HAPPY, PROSPEROUS, FULFILLING NEW YEAR, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

1ST JANUARY, 2023

DELTA PDP WISHES ALL DELTANS A HAPPY, PROSPEROUS, FULFILLING NEW YEAR, 2023

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Council has wished all Deltans, especially their teeming loyalists and supporters across the State, a happy, rewarding, and fulfilling New Year in 2023.

The New Year message was contained in a Press Release by Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, State Publicity Secretary, Delta PDP and Deputy Director Media/Publicity Committee, Delta State PDP Campaign Council, which reads:

“Delta State PDP Campaign Council heartily wishes all Deltans, indigenes, and residents, especially our teeming, committed, and unshakable supporters and loyalists, a happy, prosperous, fulfilling, and rewarding New Year, 2023.

“As we are all aware, 2023 is an election year which presents to us, another auspicious opportunity to renew our pact with the electoral process and reaffirm our trust and confidence, through the ballot box, for our choice candidates who will get our mandate, to continue to deliver prosperity and the other dividends of democracy to our people.

“The PDP is already the party of choice in Delta State, with our comprehensive campaigns across all the Wards and Local Government Areas in the State and our excellent performance in governance, highlighted by the massive and verifiable legacy projects we have delivered so far in every sector and Local Government Area, across the three Senatorial zones of the State.

“And with the monumental failure, the disastrous and suffocating performance of the APC at the national level, we are ready and poised once again to take over and rescue and restore Nigeria to Nigerians.

“We are further blessed in Delta State and the Southern region, that His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, our own undisputed leader and “Ekwueme”, is on the ballot as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP. For this singular reason alone, we really do not have a better alternative or choice than to come out en-masse to vote PDP, for as the old saying goes, ‘Our own na our own and Our mata na the mata.”

“There has never been any doubt whatsoever, that PDP is the most prepared, most organized, and most beloved party in the land and our passionate appeal to both Deltans and Nigerians is for all of us to make a resounding statement of victory by coming out to vote for the PDP; Atiku/Okowa for President, Sheriff Oborevwori/Onyeme for Governor and all our National Assembly and State Assembly Candidates, all-the-way, in the 2023 general elections.

“We urge all eligible Deltans to go and collect their PVCs and to remember that with the new BVAS Technology which will be used to conduct the Elections, your vote is your power and the votes will surely count and be counted in 2023.

“The PDP has already achieved comprehensive victories in all the elections conducted with BVAS in Delta State and many of the elections elsewhere in Nigeria, and we shall be victorious again in the 2023 elections.

“Happy New Year Deltans. 2023 is going to be our year of MORE consolidated victories and MORE resounding successes. Amen.

“Delta is PDP, Nigeria will be PDP.

PDP! Power to the People!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,

Deputy Director,

Media/Publicity Committee,

Delta PDP Campaign Council and

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.