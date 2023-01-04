2023 LGA Campaign: DELTA PDP POSTPONES WARRI NORTH RALLY

NOTICE!!

4TH JANUARY, 2023

POSTPONEMENT OF WARRI NORTH LGA. CAMPAIGN

This notice is for the information of Deltans, particularly our teeming supporters.

Please take Notice of the postponement of the WARRI NORTH LOCAL AREA campaign rally as contained in our earlier published itinerary, this is due to the scheduled COMMISSIONING OF THE OGHEYE FLOATING MARKET by His Excellency, the Governor on the same date.

A new campaign rally date for WARRI NORTH and BOMADI LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS shall be announced later.

We sincerely regret all inconveniences that this postponement may have caused our loyal and committed supporters.

PDP! Power to the people!!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,

Deputy Director,

Media/Publicity Committee,

Delta PDP Campaign Council and

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.