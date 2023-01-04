NDDC: Onochie, Others Inaugurated As Chairman, Members of New Governing Board (Photos)

NDDC’s New Governing Board Inaugurated, January 4, 2023.

“Apart from the physical development of our region, we will be paying extra attention to the empowerment of our teaming youth population, equipping them with requisite skills to catch up with their peers in other parts of Nigeria and elsewhere….

We will not fail. It’s a promise. But we ask that you give us the breathing space to do our job. We ask for your support, all and sundry, so we can deliver for the long-suffering people of the Niger Delta.

So, help us, God.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. God bless the Niger Delta region. Thank you all and God bless you.”

–Chairman of NDDC Governing Board, Lauretta Onochie, at its inauguration in Abuja, 4 January 2023.

“I appreciate His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for fulfilling the law by keeping his promise of approving the Board of NDDC in line with section 2 subsection 1 of the NDDC Act 2000. Today, we are witnessing the inauguration of the board in fulfillment of Mr. President’s promise that he will put in place a genuine board for the commission after the completion of the forensic audit.”

-Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, at the inauguration of NDDC’s Governing Board in Abuja, 4 January 2023.