Delta PDP Campaign: UDU, WARRI SOUTH-WEST LGAs WOMEN, DESCRIBE OKOWA, SHERIFF AS HUMBLE SERVANTS; GIVE REASONS THEY’LL VOTE FOR PDP

OGBE-IJOH/Nigeria: The Vice-Presidential Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and the party’s Governorship Candidate and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori had been described as humble leaders and Servants, and, candidates that the people should cast their votes for in 2023.

The commendation was given by some women in Warri South and Udu Local Government Areas of the State on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 when the Delta State PDP Campaign Council visited the area in continuation of its Local Government Campaigns ahead of the next elections.

The women at different points while commending the two and other candidates of the party in the area, dismissed the ambition of the Deputy Senate President and Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as a waste of time, as he is a dictator, and self-centred.

The women stated that the PDP had always remembered the people and their communities when it comes to the distribution of amenities and projects that will enhance their living conditions.

One of the members and supporters of the PDP in Warri South, Franca Fregene, from Kpatere community, while describing Chief Sheriff Oborevwori as a humble man who is capable to govern the State, stated that women of Warri South had long been enjoying his generosity, as he had many a time helped them in the growth of their small scale business, with cash donations.

“Sheriff is a good man; he is good and has the capacity to be the next Governor of Delta State. He had helped us with money, which we invested in our businesses, and this helped us. We in this area will vote for him as the next Governor of Delta State. One thing about him is that he is a humble man.

She praised the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for always remembering the area, especially women and their needs. She dismissed the insinuation that the party had done nothing in the State, especially the Local Government Area, while at the same time dismissing the APC for their lies.

“And for our present Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, God will continue to bless him and uplift him. Those who go about saying the Governor and the party had not done anything are liars.”

Mrs. Fregene stated that Nigerians are angry with the APC, as they had consistently carried out policies that had impacted harshly on the people.

“In Warri South, evidence abounds. Okowa and PDP are unlike the APC which had turned us into hungry people. Infact, Nigerians are very angry with that party, we had endured enough of their bad policies.” She concluded.

On her part, the wife of the Warri South-West PDP Chairman, Beatrice Izuokumor, said the country needs change in Government, especially at the Federal level, and the party is the best to bring that change to the country. She stated that the Sheriff is the humblest candidate in the Governorship race in the State when compared to others.

“We are here today, because we need changes in our country, especially at the Federal level. And our party, the PDP is the best party to bring that change, we need to go away from the APC.”

“At the State level, the party is presenting the best-qualified candidate when compared to the rest in the race. His qualification can be measured in his experiences and humility.”

She described the choice of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the PDP, as the best choice for the party and the country, as he will bring his experiences and humility to bear on the job, for the good of the country and Delta State.

“Governor Okowa is a humble man, with experiences in Government and governance. His being chosen is good for us, as Deltans, and he will bring his experiences to bear on the job when he gets elected with Atiku Abubakar.”

Also speaking, Madam Helen Onosigo, 62 years from Ekete Waterside, could not hide her love for the party, as she said that right from the time of Ibori, the party had always considered the welfare of the people, irrespective of age or gender.

She said subsequent Governments under PDP had continued to follow the same trend of putting the welfare of the people first, in all their policies. She described the pattern of the party’s policies as encouraging, as subsequent governments keep to it.

In the 2023 election, she was confident of the chances of the party, as it will be presenting the best candidates in the elections.

“The PDP had always seen the welfare of the people as a top priority. This had been so, since the time of Ibori. Their policies do not consider age or gender. It’s for all, and irrespective of party affiliation.”

“On the chances of the party in 2023, PDP will win. And I am very sure of that. And for Okowa and Sheriff, they are good, humble servants and we want them. And for APC, we don’t want them again.”

She called for continued prayers for all leaders of the party, and success in the 2023 elections.”

Also speaking, a former Supervisory Councillor, Mrs. Grace Nwabrozo, 63 said that the party is doing great, and very formidable and cannot be defeated by any opposition party in the area. She said there is no way everyone can be satisfied, but the government under Okowa had done well in the state. She said that a lot of projects had been executed, and many were ongoing.

On the person of the Governorship candidate of the party, She said she had known him for a long time, as someone who sees the local base as one of his constituencies and has always been in touch with the grassroots.

“On the Government of Okowa, though I am not one of his appointees, he is trying in terms of infrastructure, and attention to the needy. He is a humble leader, and this will take him to the position of Vice-President in this year’s elections.”

“And for Sheriff Oborevwori, I had known him, even before Udu was created. We had worked together. He is a grassroots man. He is humble and will be able to handle the office of the Governor of the State when elected.

“On the chances of the party in the next elections, please let us wait and see. I assure you of victory. This Local Government is PDP.

The rallies in both Local Government Areas saw a massive mobilization of members and voters, with people dancing happily as if the election had been conducted and won.

Meanwhile the party’s State Campaign Director, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon had called on the leaders of the party in the area to ensure they use the energy that was used to mobilise members to the rallies to mobilise for votes for the party in February and March this year.