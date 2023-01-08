20023: AASG’ll Ensure Victory For APC, Says Ladan

Dr Nasir Ladan, Director General/National Coordinator, Amalgamated APC Support Groups (AASG)

The Director General/National Coordinator of the Amalgamated APC Support Groups (AASG), Dr Nasir Ladan, has expressed explicit confidence in the group’s ability and capacity to overwhelmingly deliver the All Progressives Congress APC at the 2023 general elections.

Dr Ladan made this known while appraising the group’s strength preparatory to the pending electoral exercises starting with the presidential election on February 25.

According to him “With President Muhammadu Buhari’s impressive accomplishments in developmental governance across Nigeria, and approximately one thousand four hundred and sixty-five recognised support groups within the APC political family, victory is more of low-hanging fruit for our great party.

He further revealed that the national working committee of the party has adopted the Amalgamated APC Support Groups as the coordinating body for all registered APC Support Groups.

He subsequently mandated the AASG’s to ‘Collate, manage, monitor and synergize the activities of all support groups across the thirty-six (36) states and FCT on behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC).