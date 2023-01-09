DUMO LULU-BRIGGS JOINS CARDINAL ONAIYEKAN TO CELEBRATE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIS ORDINATION

Rivers Accord Governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, was in Abuja to join in the celebrations commemorating the 40th anniversary of the episcopal ordination of His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Papal records confirm that on Thursday afternoon, January 6th 1983, Pope John Paul II ordained one of the foremost Ecclesiastics of the Church in Nigeria, the Emeritus Archbishop of Abuja, then Monsignor John Onaiyekan, a Bishop at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

A statement by Nia’Bari Fakae, SA Media to Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Accord Governorship Candidate, titled: Happy 40th Anniversary my friend His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, disclosed that Chief Lulu-Briggs paid special tribute to the long standing bosom friendship between him and the Cardinal

According to the statement, Friendships are a true representation of a man’s character, hence the old saying “show me your friend and I will tell you who you are”.

His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan has been a dear friend to Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs for a long time, and this friendship has seen growth in all graces. It is a thing of joy and such evidence of grace to join and celebrate the 40th anniversary of the episcopal ordination His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, who was ordained on January 6, 1983 by the late Pope John Paul II

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs was his honored guest at the 40th anniversary of the episcopal ordination at Abuja, on Friday 6th January.

Dumo Lulu-Briggs had this to say:

“It was soul lifting to be in the midst of so many renowned men of God in this beginning of 2023.

“Happy milestone anniversary of your Episcopal Ordination Your Eminence.

“May you for many more years, continue to serve God and humanity in good health Your Eminence, Emeritus Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan.

“Happy 40th anniversary of your Episcopal Ordination Your Eminence.”

Celebrating the 40th Ordination anniversary of the distinguished Cardinal Onaiyekan further, a statement by Rivers Accord titled: CHIEF DUMO LULU-BRIGGS WAS WITH JOHN CARDINAL ONAIYEKAN ON THE 40th ANNIVERSARY OF HIS EPISCOPAL ORDINATION, issued on Friday, 6th January, 2023 and signed by Kalada Wilson, Deputy Director, Media and Communication, Dumo Lulu-Briggs Governorship Campaign Council, reads:

“The Accord governorship candidate for Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs was at the 40th anniversary of the episcopal ordination of one of the foremost Ecclesiastics of the Church of Nigeria, Emeritus Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan.

“Cardinal Onaiyekan was ordained on January 6, 1983 by the world famous late Pope John Paul II.

“It was a soul lifting experience for the Accord flag bearer to be in the midst of so many renowned men of God in the beginning of 2023.

“We in Accord, join the next governor of Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs to wish a Happy Milestone Anniversary to his Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan.”

Kalada Wilson

Deputy Director, Media and Communication

Dumo Lulu-Briggs Governorship Campaign Council