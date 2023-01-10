DUMO LULU-BRIGGS, IYK OJI, OTHER DIGNITARIES ATTEND FUNERAL SERVICE OF LATE OPU ALABO PHILIP AMOS BENEBO

The Governorship candidate of Accord in Rivers State Dumo Lulu-Briggs and the Accord Governorship Campaign Council Director General, Rt Hon Iyk Oji, were amongst distinguished personalities who attended the funeral ceremony of Late Opu Alabo Philip Amos Benebo at Ke Town.

The departed father of many who passed on to eternal glory at the age of 97 was the father of Mr Ibinabo Benebo and Mr Ere Benebo, both ardent party faithfuls of the Rivers Accord and believers of the We agenda gospel of Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

The funeral ceremony was held yesterday, Saturday, 7th January 2023 in Ke Town, Degema Local Government Area, Rivers State.

As a Party set to be a solution to the predicaments of Rivers State and her people to which all residents of Rivers State have come to reckon with, we have said it time without number that, Rivers Accord has undeniably become an all people accepted Vehicle, trusted enough to convey them to their desired destination.

This again was confirmed yesterday in Ke Town, when the party’s flag bearer, Dumo Lulu-Briggs graced the burial ceremony in honor of late Opu Alabo Philip Amos Benebo. Though it was a visit for a funeral service, Not a campaign, Yet the acceptance was overwhelming, the display of Trust and the rousing welcome which was garnished with a standing ovation of limitless time was indeed another level of paradigm shift, revealing that Rivers people are ready, the Kalabari Kingdom is Ready, and the hour has already found the man that will bring their aspirations to bear.

In his remark, the Governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs said, “the Departed father whose life we are gathered here to celebrate is also my father who made tremendous impact in my life; financially, morally and otherwise”, he said. He added, “you cannot count those worthy to be his children and you will not count me in, Never!”, Dumo Lulu-Briggs added.

According to him, “we are celebrating the life and times of this great father of ours today because during his sojourn on earth, his generosity and hospitality stands as a legacy that will continue to live, there is no ifs or buts in this”, he noted.

He continued, “Though I am here to honour the passing of our father, Not for campaign, Yet, the way and manner I was received by you the people of Ke is so glaring of deep love, great acceptance and trust, so much so that I am moved to tears. Hence, it has awakened me to the reassurance that indeed Kalabari having displayed such magnitude of love to their own (me), then there is no doubt that our greatness has been Restored.

“Yes, today is not a day for campaign, so, we shall come back to Ke and massively campaign, because the Truth is that, there is a significant divine connection between the grace of Kalabari and Ke Town. Therefore, if Ke says YES to you, then the entire Kalabari Kingdom has given their YES to you. this is how relevant you the Ke people are; the Grace of Kalabari and Ke Town are in One Accord.

“Without mincing words, I boldly state that there is no reason for us as a people Not to win the Next election, the next election is an assured Victory for us. I assure us that it is necessary for us to win the Next election overwhelmingly, and then work assiduously for Rivers people, because that is exactly why we are in this contest in the first place; to work for Rivers people.

“For example, since we arrived here, we all observed and can confirm that there is no network, no communication at all. Therefore, because we are ready to work for Rivers people, whereas others normally show what they have done in their first 100 days in office, when we come into office, we shall change such norm to be that, after we are sworn in on the 29th of May 2023, the very next day, 30th May, 2023, we shall have an MTN Mast erected here for onward communication of full network service. This developmental life and more that will be ignited here in Ke Town we believe will automatically be spread in all the nooks and crannies of Kalabari Kingdom.

“Again, let me say, because we have plans for Tourism, we shall have a coastal link road to Elem-Ifoko through Bile and Ke. Duly, by the time we are done, none of our children will remain poor. There shall be no room for poverty anymore”, he said.

In his vote of thanks, Mr Ibinabo Benebo, on behalf of the family

thanked the Governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs for his undiluted love and commitment to the concerns of the family, especially to their departed father, which has truly shown that he is indeed counted a worthy Son to the departed father of many, Late Opu Alabo Amos Benebo their beloved father.

Mr Benebo also thanked those in the entourage of the only hope of Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who in their busy schedules still found time to come give their father such a honour, and prayed for journey mercies as they go back to their various destinations.

Those also in the entourage of the Governorship candidate were, the Deputy chairman, contact committee, Rivers Accord Governorship campaign council, HH Annabs Sara-Igbe, State Party executives, DELGA Party executives, other candidates of the party, among others.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

08/01/2023.

.