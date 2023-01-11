PRESS RELEASE!!!

The Dumo Lulu-Briggs 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 Guber Roadshow Hits Ahoada East:

Ahoada Embraces Accord.

Propelled by nothing less than the desire to succeed, deepened in their convictions about the sincerity of purpose of the Accord governorship mandate, especially judging by the remarkable antecedents of the Accord governorship flag bearer – Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the people of Ahoada, today, welcomed with a warm embrace the people-centric message of Accord as it takes its governorship campaign rally to the nooks and crannies of Ahoada.

The 2023 governorship elections in Rivers State is signalling to be a redefining moment. For the first time since the history of our nascent democracy, Rivers people are looking beyond the sentiments of ruling party syndrome, sheer political jamborees and godfather endorsements to choose for themselves a governor – based on the individual capacities and competencies of candidates.

This wind of change is leaving no part of Rivers State untouched; Ahoada East felt it today. This is coming just a few weeks after the Accord Mega Roadshow on the streets of Port Harcourt which was a talk of the town even weeks after.

Beyond his alluring charisma and unmatchable zest to see everyone around him have a better life – a zest that has been examplified through countless philantropic projects – Dumo Lulu-Briggs’ stands tall amongst contemporaries owing to his peaceful disposition towards conversations of politics even as the policy continues to heat up as the elections draw near.

Marshalling out in very precise words his visions for the people of Ahoada, he reiterated his unwavering belief that Rivers State can be better than it currently is if we embrace the spirit of camaraderie reminiscent of the old garden city. He espoused development as a possibility that can be actualised through the collective involvement of all in running the affairs of our dear state.

Enthused by the many possibilities a DLB governorship will attract to their land especially and Rivers State in general, the people and chiefs of Ekpeye conferred on him a traditional title. Gesturing he is not just any visitor to Ekpeye land but one of their own.

Apparently, today was not the first time the people of Ahoada felt DLB’s impact. Speaking on behalf of the youths, a youth leader described DLB as a father for all, recounting a significant moment from some years back when he sponsored the JAMB examinations of many Ahoada youths, many of whom, according to him, are now in various high institutions of learning.

Accord assures “prosperity for all” in Rivers State as Dumo Lulu-Briggs has promised to restore the industrial relevance of Ahoada by restoring the Satellite City Status intended in the prosperity plan of our founding fathers. A few other punchlines from his prosperity plan for Ahoada are the remodeling and redevelop the Ahoada Industrial Estate project in the region, this deals with shelter and good living of the people. Boost commerce by building the highway to connect Ahoada-East to Isaka – Onitsha Expressway.

Dumo Lulu-Briggs (DLB) encouraged the people of Ahoada to vote for their future, and yes with accord there is a future. “Give me Kpasa for Assembly and together we will ensure that our people will not remain poor, we will make multi-millionaires of our young people…” DLB said, Some old man yelled at the top of his voice from behind “these big parties are drowning us, Accord Help!”. That voice was a cry for help that will not go unanswered, Yes Accord is here to help.

This is the time for Rivers People, with our votes we set the tone, so we ought to guard our votes Accordingly. Let’s look to the future of our great state, and take the words of an accomplished award winning executive, who is never disconnected with grassroots to the bank.

Dumo Will Do More.

Vote Accord – 1st Party on the Ballot

Nia’Bari Fakae

SA Media, Dumo Lulu-Briggs

Accord Governorship Candidate

Rivers State.

10/01/23