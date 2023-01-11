MARILYN OKOWA-DARAMOLA, AN EPITOME OF BEAUTY, SOUND MORAL VALUES – Omu Anioma

– By Patrick Ochei

HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu, Omu Okpanam/Omu Anioma/Nneoha (l) and Barr. (Mrs.) Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, Delta State Governor’s daughter and PDP candidate for Ika North East Constituency seat in the 2023 election.

The cerebral mother of Anioma Nation and an advocate of proper womanhood, HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu (Omu Okpanam/Omu Anioma/Nneoha) has described the Delta State Governor’s daughter and PDP candidate for Ika North East Constituency seat, Barr. (Mrs.) Marilyn Okowa-Daramola as an epitome of beauty and sound moral values.

The Omu Anioma sent these fine words as statement to the media, to qualify the person of Mrs. Okowa-Daramola as she felicitates with her on her birthday, which is marked today, 11th January, 2023.

Omu Dunkwu further acknowledged in her statement that, she has seen and interacted with children of big men in her years in corporate business but has found something different and spectacular about Mrs. Okowa-Daramola in character, conduct and consummate interpersonal relationship with people she comes in contact with.

Her words, “Many dread to come close to us as if we come from a different planet as Omus. But one thing was striking the very first day I met this awesome lady. I had just noticed that someone ran and knelt down to greet me. She was full of candour and respectability, exuding the aura of proper home grooming. She said she had seen me at various events from afar and she had heard me speak and she was proud of a mother that I am. All this while that the drama lasted, I was just looking and wondering what manner of a lady could this be. In the end, the introduction came and I was like ‘No Wonder’.

“My No Wonder came from a point of keen observation. I have specifically and carefully studied the First Lady of the State, Dame Edith Okowa and honestly, she is different from other good First Ladies I have known and interacted with.

“My No Wonder was no wonder, this is where the semblance and moral values came from. While the mother is doing so much mentoring women in the State and empowering them, Mrs. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola has devoted so much time and energy in mentoring and empowering the girl children in skills development and entrepreneurship empowerment as the then SSA to the Governor on Girl Child.

“I am proud of her. Since that first encounter, I have taken usual notice of her activities. And I am happy that she is in the race to represent her people in the State House of Assembly. She will make us proud as a woman; her types are earnestly needed in politics, to make a difference, particularly for women.

“Today is a special day for you dear Marilyn Okowa-Daramola; I celebrate you. Happy birthday to you dear and many blissful returns. I pray that respect will not be far from you and that your desire to change the course of women will be actualized. I look forward to celebrating more of you on the day of your swearing-in by the grace of God, when you shall have emerged as the next Member representing your Constituency in the State Parliament”, Omu Dunkwu wished the celebrant.

Barr. (Mrs.) Marilyn Okowa-Daramola was a former SSA to the Governor on Girl Child, currently vying for the House of Assembly seat of her Ika North East Constituency and today is her birthday.