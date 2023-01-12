2023: 𝐎𝐆𝐔/𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐎 𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐄𝐒 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃, 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐒 𝐈𝐓 𝐀 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐇 𝐎𝐅 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐇 𝐀𝐈𝐑

To the people of Bolo in Rivers State, the importance of beginning every year with God cannot be overemphasized. Handing over the year to God through prayers is the faith which birthed the Bolo annual fasting festival; and this year’s edition came to an auspicious end today. Joining the people of Bolo, and equally sharing in their reverence of God almighty, was Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs (DLB), the Accord governorship candidate.

In honour of the essence of established institutions of leadership towards the actualisation of the God-given destiny of any society, DLB made a brief stop at the Palace of HRH King Acheseinimie Micah Frank, JP, Bolo-Luka VIII, the Amayanabo of Bolo. It was a warm moment of both sharing their concerns about the growth and development of Rivers State with DLB reiterating his commitment towards spreading development across the different local government areas of the state.

The Dumo Lulu-Briggs campaign isn’t one running through the state without a real developmental plan for restoring the prosperity of Rivers State. At the heart of his speech, he highlighted a few actionable plans set to be deployed in the Ogu/Bolo LGA as a component part of the DLB prosperity map for Rivers State. DLB promised to raise Millionaires and Billionaires from amongst the youths in Ogu/Bolo.

Amongst the line up of developmental plans for the Ogu/Bolo people, a few are;

“we will establish a petrochemical industry in Ogu/Bolo for the production of high/medical grade polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, and plastics to support both the manufacturing and textile industries, and as a consequence, not only leap-frog the economy of the State, but that of the country as well.

Also, Dumo Lulu-Briggs promised the Accord government will ensure that Ogu/Bolo is included in it planned Free Trade Zone (FTZ) stretching from Ogu-Bolo to Okrika, and Degema, through to Bonny. The goal is to ensure that the people of Ogu/Bolo leverage their access and build global businesses.

It is the sincerity of DLB “The We Agenda”message and the feasibility of its implementation that have continued to attract diverse people to Accord. This growing faith in the “WE Agenda” philosophy of the Accord was further strengthened today with the commissioning of the Accord Party Secretariat in Ogu/Bolo.

Turning out en-masse to witness the occasion were youths, women, men, children and the elders who did not hesitate to describe Accord as a breathe of fresh air for a people who have grown weary of existing political structures in the state.

Accord is a party for everyone, but remarkably for all those who matter but have been unable to find their expressions within the status quo. Everyone of us matters.

And it is in cognizance of the inalienable importance of every law-abiding resident of Rivers State that Accord has continued to take its gospel of prosperity-for-all and equity to the nooks and crannies of Rivers State: underpinning its grassroots presence with the commissioning of party secretariats, whilst drawing its strength from the widespread acceptance it is getting from the people of Rivers who want a government that will put them first at all times.

The crowd was a warm welcoming lot, and the children and women followed the campaign train out of Ogu/Bolo. One of the chiefs who spoke at the palace pleaded; “let these people who have come out with love to follow you not be disappointed, remember that they have all surrendered their sovereignties for you to lead, so bear them in mind…”. This plea and others like it is the reason Accord is on the ballot. Vote accordingly for the prosperity you desire, because Accord is purely for all who desire a break and a true shot at prosperity.

Today Accord made its loud statement in Ogu/Bolo and this train is unstoppable!

Thank Ogu/Bolo for turning out for Accord.

Remember to Vote – A

1st Party on the ballot.

Nia’Bari Fakae

SA Media, Dumo Lulu-Briggs

Accord Governorship Candidate

Rivers State.

11/01/23