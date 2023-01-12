ACCORD’LL CREATE YOUNG MILLIONAIRES AND BILLIONAIRES; MY PROMISE TO OGU/BOLO – Dumo Lulu-Briggs

“I experienced such an amazing show of love from the people of Ogu/Bolo. I have traveled to all the LGAs in Rivers State, suffice to say that Ogu/Bolo stands out as one of the most planned LGAs in our dear state. I know that Ogu/Bolo is the path to being a city with several young millionaires and billionaires and for this I am so excited.

We went to Bolo to join in the annual fasting festival of the Bolo people, and the reception was amazing. We stopped over at the Amayanabos palace to pay our respects to a HRH King Acheseinimie Micah Frank, JP, Bolo-Luka VIII, the Amayanabo of Bolo, and it was a truly refreshing time for Us. In his leadership, I saw the wisdom of a leader who wants only the best for his people, I saw panache and grace of revered leader.

Ogu/Bolo is uniquely placed in a prime position to bring exponential increase for the LGA and the whole of the state. This uniqueness I will ensure to turn into the platform for prosperity by executing the needed proper in Ogu/Bolo. we will establish a petrochemical industry in Ogu/Bolo for the production of high/medical grade polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, and plastics to support both the manufacturing and textile industries, and as a consequence, not only leap-frog the economy of the State, but that of the country as well.

We will also ensure that Ogu/Bolo is included in the planned Free Trade Zone (FTZ) stretching from Ogu-Bolo to Okrika, and Degema, through to Bonny. The goal is to ensure that the people of Ogu/Bolo leverage their access and build global businesses.

I keep reiterating when I am asked “Dumo tell us what you have?…” – JOBS! I have Jobs for Men, Women, Youths, even children will make money on their level. This state belongs to Us all, so we should all share in its prosperity. It is the job of the leadership to create a prosperity map, something that will lead the people from lack to wealth, it is an Accord leadership that will deliver this – Oneness and Progress!

I thank the people of Ogu/Bolo, especially the people of Ogu for a befitting party secretariat. The plan of the Ogu community is beautiful, and in our government Ogu/Bolo will certainly turn a world commerce centre.”

Tell a Friend About Accord today.

A – 1st on the ballot.

– Dumo Lulu-Briggs (DLB)