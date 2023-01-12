Federal University of Technology, Asaba Establishment Bill 2022: National Assembly Forwards Bill For Presidential Assent

The National Assembly has forwarded the Federal University of Technology, Asaba Establishment Bill 2022, to President Mohammadu Buhari for his presidential assent, in line with established procedures and extant laws.

Clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Olatunde Amos, sent the bill to the President through a letter signed by him and dated Monday January 9, 2023.

Federal University of Technology, Asaba Establishment Bill 2022, is a bill sponsored by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

It provides for the establishment of a Federal University of Technology in Asaba, for the purpose of providing quality technical education, while providing job opportunities for Nigerians, particularly Deltans.

The House of Representatives passed the bill early last year, after rigorous legislative process with the concurrency of the Senate, hence the need to forward it for presidential assent.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, in his correspondence, said forwarding the authentic copies of the bill to the President was in consonance with relevant laws.

“In consonance with the provisions of the Acts Authentication, Act Cap.A2, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004, I wish, with due respect, to forward to Your Excellency, the authenticated copies of Federal University of Technology Asaba (Establishment) Bill, 2022 for your consideration and Assent.

“After Your Excellency’s assent, one copy of the signed bill should be retained in your office while the other two are to be returned for our further action, please,” the Clerk stated in the letter..

With the Presidential assent, the bill will become a Law, making it mandatory for the Federal University of Technology, Asaba to be established.