2023 Election: ATIKU PROMISES TO REVITALIZE AJAOKUTA STEEL PLANT, LOKOJA PORT, AS PDP RESUMES PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN IN KOGI

The political atmosphere in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital was tumultuous on Saturday, January 14, 2023, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign team, stormed Lokoja, the Kogi State capital in continuation of its presidential campaign for the forthcoming general elections in February.

AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, (Broadcast Media), disclosed in a report, that as early as 10:00 am, the Confluence town Stadium, the venue of the presidential campaign rally was crammed full with party faithful and supporters who had come from the 21 Local Government Areas of the state and beyond.

In attendance at the occasion were the party bigwigs from within and outside the state including Arch. Namadi Sambo, the former vice president, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman, the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Gov. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, the Presidential Campaign DG, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Matawalle of Sokoto and Sokoto State governor, Senator Dino Melaye including many serving and former PDP governors, as well as serving and former members of the National Assembly.

After the opening prayers and the national anthem, there were goodwill messages from the Kogi State chieftains of the party that include: Hon. Yomi Awoniyi, Alhaji Idris Ibrahim, Idris Wada, the former governor of the state, Barr. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a senatorial candidate, Engr. Sam Uhotu, the Kogi State PDP chairman and many other dignitaries, including the representatives of over 180 support groups in the state.

In their speeches, the Kogi State PDP leaders welcome Atiku and his team and praised him for his consistency in promises, sense of patriotism, passion for work and statesmanship and pledged their loyalty and support for him; however, they drew the attention of the Wazirin Adamawa to the deplorable state of infrastructure in the state and appealed to him to improve them if elected to power.

Other speakers at the occasion were the campaign DG, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal the campaign council chairman, His Excellency Udom Emmanuel and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta State and running mate to Atiku Abubakar, who were unanimous in identifying the uniqueness and strategic location of Kogi as the gateway to all the regions of the country and the natural endowment of the state but pointed out that what was lacking was purposeful leadership to transform the state.

And in agreement with the submissions of the speakers and the request of the state’s party chieftains, the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar (GCON) promised to revitalize the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Plant and provide the critical road infrastructure that will link the state with its neighbors.

The former vice president also promised to develop the inland port in Lokoja which will improve maritime transportation and boost economic activities in the country. Atiku also reiterated his promise to tackle federal government/varsity teachers perennial dispute, create jobs and provide the needed financial incentives to support the MSMEs in the country.

The highpoint of the event was the receipt of over 140 thousand defectors led by the former state deputy governor Simon Achuba, one time speaker of the state house of assembly, Hon. Iman and Hon. Karaku from APC by the party chairman, Ayu. The “decampees” pledged their loyalty and support for the PDP and its standard bearer, while urging the people to vote for Atiku for experience, competence, capacity and performance.

Summarizing the hugely successful Kogi State rally in Lokoja, the PDP Presidential candidate and former Nigeria Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, wrote the following on his verified social media handles: Today, Kogi gave a good account of its legacy as a Confluence State with a large crowd of people that converged on the Confluence Stadium venue of our rally. It was an excellent opportunity to tell the Kogi people of the state’s potential. I said to them that part of the Recover Nigeria plan of the PDP includes the development of the Kogi dry port, which is of immense benefit to other states in the Northern part of our country, as well as putting a stop to the ugly episodes of salary arrears to civil servants in the state. -AA

January 14, 2023.